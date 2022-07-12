Download Google Ads Overview Card As PNG or CSV

Google Ads now lets you download the overview card / page report as an image in PNG format or as data in CSV format. This was spotted by Chris Ridley on Twitter who shared a screenshot of this new download feature last week.

Note, this is not new, but a "did you know"...

Chris said "I don't know who needs to see this but you can now download the Google Ads overview card as data (.csv) or as an image (.png). For anyone who screenshots the graphs like I do."

This is a little neat feature.

Forum discussion at Twitter.