Daily Search Forum Recap: July 9, 2020

Jul 9, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Who Would Win An SEO Contest: John Mueller, Gary Illyes Or Martin Splitt
    There was an AMA on Reddit with Martin Splitt of Google and one of the wise-crack questions Ryan Jones asked Martin was "Who would win out of you, Gary and John in an SEO contest?" Martin said Gary Illyes would win, he said "Gary, probably" would win an SEO contest.
  • Google: To Say All Link Building Is Bad Would Be Wrong
    There you have it, Google's John Mueller said not all link building is bad. He said on Twitter "there are lots of ways to work on getting links that are fine, and useful for both the site and the rest of the web." "To say all link building is bad would be wrong," he added.
  • Two Google Search Boxes - Seeing Double...
    In the past week, I had two different people notify me that when they did a Google search on their mobile devices, Google returned two search boxes on the same page. Yes, it is like they are seeing double.
  • Google Image Search Knowledge Panels Now Live
    A few weeks ago we reported Google was testing knowledge panel expandable elements within Google Image Search preview results. Well, now it is live and Google announced it on its blog.
  • Google Clarifies Structured Data For Multiple Items On A Page
    Google has updated the structured data policies page, specifically the section on having multiple items on a page with structured data. It added whether you nest the items or specify each item individually.
  • DuckDuckGo Pie
    DuckDuckGo, the search engine that touts its privacy features and constantly works with PR firms to make Google look super evil, made a pie. The pie or cake pie is for Connor, who is celebrating his

