Daily Search Forum Recap: July 9, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Who Would Win An SEO Contest: John Mueller, Gary Illyes Or Martin Splitt
There was an AMA on Reddit with Martin Splitt of Google and one of the wise-crack questions Ryan Jones asked Martin was "Who would win out of you, Gary and John in an SEO contest?" Martin said Gary Illyes would win, he said "Gary, probably" would win an SEO contest.
- Google: To Say All Link Building Is Bad Would Be Wrong
There you have it, Google's John Mueller said not all link building is bad. He said on Twitter "there are lots of ways to work on getting links that are fine, and useful for both the site and the rest of the web." "To say all link building is bad would be wrong," he added.
- Two Google Search Boxes - Seeing Double...
In the past week, I had two different people notify me that when they did a Google search on their mobile devices, Google returned two search boxes on the same page. Yes, it is like they are seeing double.
- Google Image Search Knowledge Panels Now Live
A few weeks ago we reported Google was testing knowledge panel expandable elements within Google Image Search preview results. Well, now it is live and Google announced it on its blog.
- Google Clarifies Structured Data For Multiple Items On A Page
Google has updated the structured data policies page, specifically the section on having multiple items on a page with structured data. It added whether you nest the items or specify each item individually.
- DuckDuckGo Pie
DuckDuckGo, the search engine that touts its privacy features and constantly works with PR firms to make Google look super evil, made a pie. The pie or cake pie is for Connor, who is celebrating his
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Deadline to adopt parallel tracking for Video campaigns extended to March 31, 2021, Google Ads Help
- Working on it this summer for the paperback out early next year--just in time for 10-year anniversary of the book! Happy?, Steven Levy on Twitter
- Ask Me Anything about JS and Google Search : TechSEO, Reddit
- Users don't care whose fault it is when a website is slow. Sometimes there are multiple ways to embed something, sometimes it makes sense to find other solutions., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How technology is changing what it means to be an effective (search) marketer
- What does commitment to diversity look like in an organization?
- Google Ads app supports manager accounts
- Google Images adds more facts about images with the Knowledge Graph
- How to evaluate content quality with BERT
- How to create new Google Shopping insight reports in Data Studio
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to use Reference Lines in Google Data Studio, Michael Howeely
Industry & Business
- Google, Amazon Funnel Over $20 Million to Virus Conspiracy Sites, Bloomberg
- News Brief: June updates from the Google News Initiative, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Essential Google Maps tricks for your next road trip, Google Blog
- Apple Maps driving activity is slowing again in warning sign for the economy, CNBC
- Google Maps tests showing traffic lights in the US, The Verge
Mobile & Voice
- 'Works with Hey Google': A tonal shift for the Assistant brand, 9to5Google
- Alexa iPhone app can operate hands-free – with help from Siri, 9to5Mac
SEO
- A complete guide to app store optimisation, Vertical Leap
- Analyzing "How Google Search Works" Changes from Google, The SEM Post
- COVID-19 insights & trends - July 8 edition, Microsoft Advertising
- How to Build an SEO Strategy on Reddit and Promote Your Business, SEM Rush
- Parent and child pages: Linking hierarchical post types for SEO, Yoast
- Subdomain Traffic Analysis and Social Media: SEMrush Updates, SEM Rush
- Yoast SEO 14.5: New internal linking blocks for Premium, Yoast
PPC
- Announcing v4 of the Google Ads API beta, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How to Start Your PPC Career in 4 Steps, Seer Interactive
- COVID-19 and Retail consumer trends, Microsoft Advertising