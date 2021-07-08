Daily Search Forum Recap: July 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google sent a reminder about posting your customer support options on your site, but why is Google reminding us of this? Google advices against linking all your pages to all your pages, it is a bit too much. John Mueller of Google said that sometimes there is no SEO solution for your ranking problems. Microsoft has new multimedia ads on Bing Search and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Reminder To Highlight Customer Support Methods On Websites

Danny Sullivan of Google did one of his reminder blog posts on the Google blog to highlight on your website how customers can contact your company for support. Google said this can Google show your main phone number as opposed to a third-party support provider.

Microsoft announced that it has launched new multimedia ads that can appear in the Bing Search results. These multimedia ads are pretty graphical and filled with real images. Microsoft said these ads use your own images, headlines, and descriptions "with the power of machine-learning technology, to deliver the best attention grabbing large visual."

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that while it is not only okay but also expected for many sites to link from their home page to all of their internal pages, that it is not recommended to link from all of your webpages to all of your webpages.

Google's John Mueller told one publisher that "it's possible that there's just no SEO solution" to your Google ranking issues. He said sometimes it is not a technical or link building issue, sometimes it has to do with your content and your product and that "the site strategy is now obsolete."

Google is testing on the mobile Chrome browser a sticky footer that contains the G logo on the left, followed by related search queries to refine your query. I personally cannot replicate this myself but Andrew Nechiporuk spotted this and shared this with me on Twitter.

Here is a photo from the Google São Paulo, Brazil office, where there is this outdoor staircase that has LED lights that can light up in different colors. We know Google has a trends staircase in the

