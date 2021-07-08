Daily Search Forum Recap: July 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google sent a reminder about posting your customer support options on your site, but why is Google reminding us of this? Google advices against linking all your pages to all your pages, it is a bit too much. John Mueller of Google said that sometimes there is no SEO solution for your ranking problems. Microsoft has new multimedia ads on Bing Search and more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Reminder To Highlight Customer Support Methods On Websites
Danny Sullivan of Google did one of his reminder blog posts on the Google blog to highlight on your website how customers can contact your company for support. Google said this can Google show your main phone number as opposed to a third-party support provider.
- Microsoft Advertising Multimedia Ads In Bing Search
Microsoft announced that it has launched new multimedia ads that can appear in the Bing Search results. These multimedia ads are pretty graphical and filled with real images. Microsoft said these ads use your own images, headlines, and descriptions "with the power of machine-learning technology, to deliver the best attention grabbing large visual."
- Google: Don't Link All Your Pages To All Your Pages
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that while it is not only okay but also expected for many sites to link from their home page to all of their internal pages, that it is not recommended to link from all of your webpages to all of your webpages.
- Google: Sometimes There Is No SEO Solution To Your Ranking Problems
Google's John Mueller told one publisher that "it's possible that there's just no SEO solution" to your Google ranking issues. He said sometimes it is not a technical or link building issue, sometimes it has to do with your content and your product and that "the site strategy is now obsolete."
- Google Search Tests Related Queries In Sticky Footer On Mobile
Google is testing on the mobile Chrome browser a sticky footer that contains the G logo on the left, followed by related search queries to refine your query. I personally cannot replicate this myself but Andrew Nechiporuk spotted this and shared this with me on Twitter.
- Google Brazil Outdoor LED Colored Stairs
Here is a photo from the Google São Paulo, Brazil office, where there is this outdoor staircase that has LED lights that can light up in different colors. We know Google has a trends staircase in the
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't see it coming back any time soon, John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't see a problem with that -- it's not optimal, but it wouldn't cause any problems., John Mueller on Twitter
- Looking back, my late-night answers might seem a bit too direct, but ultimately I think it's a waste of time & futile to try to determine "how much PR" a link passes. It's not defined as, John Mueller on Twitter
- You totally should search for [legally blonde] on Google and click on the handbag. With your volume up :), Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google’s July 2021 core update rolled out quickly; here is what the data providers saw
- Are all the Google algorithm updates too much to handle?; Wednesday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Customer Journey Insights from Path Analysis, Blast Analytics
- GA4: New UI and Features, Analytics Boosters
Industry & Business
- 36 states, D.C. sue Google for alleged antitrust violations in its Android app store, POLITICO
- Launching the AI Academy for small newsrooms, Google Blog
- SEO Salary Report 2021: How Much SEO Pros Get Paid, Search Engine Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- Advanced Guide to Link Building, I Love SEO
Local & Maps
- Court asks gangster to share live location, drop pin on Google Maps while granting bail, Republic World
- iOS 15: How to Set Leaving and Arrival Times for Driving Directions in Apple Maps, MacRumors
Mobile & Voice
- How to keep content coming, Google Blog
- Users report some original HomePods 'bricking' with software version 14.6 update, Appleinsider
SEO
- Here's Why Google Positions Are Like 6-Pack Abs, SuccessWorks
- Highlight your customer support methods in Google Search, Google
- Schema.org Version 13.0 is Out, tl;dr Marketing
PPC
- 10 Geotargeting Tips to Maximize Your Google Ads ROI, WordStream
- Keywords & YouTube – All You Need to Know, PPC Hero
Search Features
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.