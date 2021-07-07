Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said you don't really need to disavow spammy links due to a piece of content going viral, those links are normal and Google can deal with them. Google also spoke about third-party PageRank like metrics and why some may think the Search Console performance reports are off. Bing is testing some weird grayed out search results and more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Don't Worry About Spammy Links From Content Going Viral
Imagine that one day I would write a story here and it would go viral, and get an insane amount of attention. Okay, I wrote a few stories that have done that. But should you be worried about the spammy links viral stories attract? The answer is no, according to Google.
- Google On Third Party PageRank-Like Metrics
Google's John Mueller shared some of his thoughts on third-party metrics that try to replicate Google's internal PageRank metrics. PageRank is one of many signals Google uses for ranking websites in Search, the importance of PageRank in Google's search ranking algorithms have been debated over the years with more and more saying it has less weight now than it did early on.
- Google Search Console Performance Report Can't Be Seen In Real Life - Here Is Why
A very common question I see SEOs and publishers ask is that they see that Google Search Console shows them in position 3 for a query but when they look at the actual search results page, they are not in that position. Or similar related questions that what they see in the actual search results does not match what they see in the performance report in Search Console.
- Bing Search Results Turn Gray On Hover Over Page Selector
Here is another interesting Microsoft Bing feature in its search results. Hover your mouse cursor over the pagination page selector on the footer of the search results and if you look at the search results above it, they all turn gray.
- LOL: Googlers Playing Phone Tag On Twitter
I spotted this funny chain of tweets on Twitter between different Google reps, each tagging a different Googler to answer a question. You won't really learn much from it, but for some reason, it made me smile. You had the @AdsLiaison tag the @SearchLiaison, who then tagged @JohnMu for the answer.
- Doogler Dressed Up To Return To Office
Here is a photo I found on Instagram recently from the Google NYC office of a Doogler, a Google dog, all dressed up on its return to the office. The person who posted this said "Return to office neve
