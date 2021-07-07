LOL: Googlers Playing Phone Tag On Twitter

I spotted this funny chain of tweets on Twitter between different Google reps, each tagging a different Googler to answer a question. You won't really learn much from it, but for some reason, it made me smile. You had the @AdsLiaison tag the @SearchLiaison, who then tagged @JohnMu for the answer.

In short, Ginny Marvin @AdsLiaison didn't know the answer to a question she was asked. She though Danny Sullivan @SearchLiaison would know but he didn't. So he tagged John Mueller @JohnMu who seemed to know the answer.

Here are those tweets:

I can't answer w/out knowing what you want to achieve, but this guide might help (jump to Googlebot type and Troubleshooting sections) https://t.co/g72yQ9NVnF — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 30, 2021

Thx for the context and looping in @searchliaison. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 30, 2021

Good question....

Danny didn't know but tagged John:

And I'm adding in @JohnMu who probably can say. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 30, 2021

John said:

Since we don't use Adsbot for Search, you're welcome to handle it however you want. That said, in general the crawling across these is pretty reasonable, and I'd be cautious about trying to fix something in a way (just blocking adsbot) that could cause more issues down the line. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 1, 2021

I don't think John answered the specific concern but maybe he did? I mean, he did but he said not to worry about it.

