LOL: Googlers Playing Phone Tag On Twitter

Jul 7, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
I spotted this funny chain of tweets on Twitter between different Google reps, each tagging a different Googler to answer a question. You won't really learn much from it, but for some reason, it made me smile. You had the @AdsLiaison tag the @SearchLiaison, who then tagged @JohnMu for the answer.

In short, Ginny Marvin @AdsLiaison didn't know the answer to a question she was asked. She though Danny Sullivan @SearchLiaison would know but he didn't. So he tagged John Mueller @JohnMu who seemed to know the answer.

Here are those tweets:

Good question....

Danny didn't know but tagged John:

John said:

I don't think John answered the specific concern but maybe he did? I mean, he did but he said not to worry about it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

