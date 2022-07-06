Urs Hölzle At Google Zurich

Urs Hölzle, Google's 8th employee and Senior Vice President of Engineering at Google, visited the Google office in Zurich, Switzerland the other day. Uri is one of the most prominent active Google employees, very few who started at Google when he did are still around.

You can read his bio at Wikipedia and see he received a master's degree in computer science from ETH Zurich in 1988 and was awarded a Fulbright scholarship that same year. He is based in the Mountain View, California office.

Good to see him visit the Zurich office, this was shared on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.