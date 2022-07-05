Daily Search Forum Recap: July 5, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Twitter has put back the nofollow link attribute on its links. Google Search Console link report keeps showing fewer and fewer links. Google said it is safe to remove your disavow link file if you didn't do any link spam or receive a manual action. Google requires three courses on your site to be eligible to show course rich results in Google Search. Google Analytics had a tracking bug before the weekend. Google had its Fourth of July Doodle - I didn't post much that day. Another vlog is out, more with Jon and Jaimie Clark. And I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • July 2022 Google Webmaster Report
    Hope you all had a nice July 4th weekend, here is the July 2022 Google webmaster report to catch you up on the past month. We had two confirmed algorithm updates this past month and many unconfirmed. We also had changes to Search Console, SEO documentation updates, local and maps features and tons of user interfaces.
  • Google Search Console Link Counts Keep Falling A Lot
    I rarely look at the link report in Google Search Console because, well, I rarely look at my links for this site. But something triggered me to check it and I noticed the raw count of links reported in this tool keeps drastically dropping.
  • Twitter Adds Back Nofollow Attributes To Links
    A few weeks or so ago, Twitter removed nofollow attributes from its links. Well, it seems like now those nofollow link attributes were added back. Glenn Gabe spotted this on this past Friday, right before the long July 4th weekend.
  • Google: It's Safe To Delete Your Disavow Link File If No Manual Actions Or History Of Link Schemes
    Google's John Mueller said it is probably safe to completely delete your link disavow file if you have not had manual actions for links before and/or you don't have a history of link schemes on the site. He said, he would remove the disavow file because Google is good at ignoring typical spammy looking links that you do not build yourself.
  • PSA: Google Course Rich Results Require At Least Three Courses
    Google has reiterated that when it comes to being eligible to show course rich results in Google Search, you need to have marked up at least three courses on your site. The guidelines were updated to say "you must mark up at least three courses," but this has always been a rule.
  • Google Analytics Overview By Hour Report Not Counting Data
    For the past few hours, the Google Analytics (Universal Analytics 3) home view where it shows the "audience overview" is not counting. You need to filter the results to show today and you will see that around 2/3pm ET it stopped counting. This is not impacting all accounts, most of mine work but it is impacting some.
  • Vlog #180: Jaimie Clark and Jon Clark from Razorfish to New York Time’s Wirecutter & Centerfield & Microsoft & NBC Universal
    Jaimie and Jon Clark came for a visit and we all spoke SEO and a lot more. Jaimie Clark is the VP of SEO at Centerfield, she was previously the Head of SEO at Wirecutter, a New York Times company...
  • Happy Fourth of July Search Industry
    Wishing you all a happy Happy Fourth of July, as you can see, this site is all dressed up for the day (on desktop) and Google has their special animated Doodle. I'd embed the Bing theme but I was once threatened with a lawsuit for doing that (not by Microsoft but one of those image legal companies).
  • Google Chrome Adidas Sneakers
    Here is Google branded Adidas sneakers with the Google Chrome OS logo on the side. Supposedly this was custom swag given given out by Google somewhat recently.

