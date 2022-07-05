Daily Search Forum Recap: July 5, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Twitter has put back the nofollow link attribute on its links. Google Search Console link report keeps showing fewer and fewer links. Google said it is safe to remove your disavow link file if you didn't do any link spam or receive a manual action. Google requires three courses on your site to be eligible to show course rich results in Google Search. Google Analytics had a tracking bug before the weekend. Google had its Fourth of July Doodle - I didn't post much that day. Another vlog is out, more with Jon and Jaimie Clark. And I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to Visualize Data with Business Growth Chart?, PPC Expo

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.