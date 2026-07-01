Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google improved the recipe results in AI Mode, to make them more clickable. Google is showing markdown files in AI Overview snippets, but it is unexpected. Google Ads is testing AI-generated summaries below the description. Fraudulent DMCA takedown requests are causing huge issues in Google Search. Google Trends added the ability to compare over the same time period. Google AdSense is adding AI-generated content using Gemini to your ad intent units. Fabrice Canel has retired from Microsoft Bing after almost 30 years of service.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google AI Mode Improves Links For Recipes, Again
Recipe bloggers really have Google's ear, as Google has made yet another official change to its AI Mode recipe results. Google's Robby Stein announced on X the launch of "a new visual treatment making it even easier to discover and visit recipe pages with AI Mode." He added there are now "prominent links at the top of responses with useful details and images – like the creator name, recipe ratings and number of ingredients."
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Google AI Overviews Showing Markdown Files In Snippets Unexpectedly
Google AI Overviews can show the contents of the markdown files of web pages directly in the snippets within those AI Overviews. Google's John Mueller called this "unexpected" and that this does not mean Google treats markdown files any differently than any other content page.
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Google Ads Tests AI Generated Summaries Under Descriptions
Google is testing the placement of AI-generated summaries in Google Ads sponsored results, right below the description. Google did add the disclaimer to the ad, "Google Al responses are generated independently and can make mistakes, so double-check responses."
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Fraudulent DMCA Takedowns Wreak Havoc In Google Search
Google has always allowed you to request that content be removed from Google Search via the legal DMCA request form. But in the past year or so, this legal route has become a negative SEO nightmare. Real content, owned by the original publisher and website, has been removed from Google Search due to fraudulent DMCA requests that Google is complying with, even though they are not legit.
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Google Trends Adds Comparison Over Time Data & Chart
Google Trends now lets you plot the change of interest in keyword phrases over time and then compare those over the previous time. There is a new compare to previous time period button you can click on Google Trends to get the good looking chart to be drawn.
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Fabrice Canel Retires From Microsoft After Almost 30 Years Of Service
Fabrice Canel has announced he has retired from Microsoft as of today. This comes after almost 30 years of service at Microsoft. Fabrice was most well-known in our community for his work on Bing and all of Microsoft's search services.
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Google AdSense Ad Intents To Add AI-Gemini-Generated Content
Google is adding AI-generated content, generated by Gemini, to Google AdSense ad intents formatted ads. That means when a user interacts with the AdSense ad unit, a link, anchor or chip, it opens a dialog that shows the user ads and Gemini-generated content related to the ad intent clicked.
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Paris Hilton At Google Android Innovation Challenge
Here is a photo of Paris Hilton at Google's Playa Vista office for an event. The event was named Google Android Innovation Challenge. I guess Paris Hilton was hired to be at the event.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I can't be certain, but this appears to be yet another phishing email from someone pretending to be Google Ads. The account number isn't an account in our MCC, and the links look hinky. BE VERY SUSPICIOUS of emails and don't click the links! Go to Google Ads and log in!, Melissa Mackey on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Fabrice Canel retires from Microsoft Bing after legendary career
- Google makes recipes in AI Mode more publisher friendly
- Microsoft expands Performance Max testing with new experiment types
- Google Ads redesigns All Campaigns selector
- Google renames age estimation ads policy as global age assurance expands
- Google adds new YouTube brand campaign measurement tools
- The new SEO stack: What replaces your old toolset
- Why broad targeting makes creative your best qualifier
- Why AI search is forcing global SEO teams to rethink ownership
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Your Bad Reviews Are Now Training ChatGPT to Trash Talk Your Brand, Joe Hall
- Introducing Claude Sonnet 5, Anthropic
- Introducing Knowledge Assistant: Trusted AI Answers Powered by NLWeb, Schema App
- Only 25% of cited sources overlap between ChatGPT‘s different reasoning modes [Study], Semrush
- The First Official AI Visibility Data (Bing & Google): What Do We Do with It?, Ann Smarty
- Redeploying Claude Fable 5, Anthropic
Analytics
- No GTM Required: Set Up Facebook & Google Ads Tracking in Under 10 Minutes with Tracklution, MeasureU
Industry & Business
- Judge denies acquittal for ex-Google engineer convicted of stealing trade secrets, Courthouse News Service
- Read Google’s 2026 Environmental Report, Google Blog
- Ex-Google Engineer Can't Undo Trade Secrets Conviction, Law360
- Anthropic says Trump admin has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, CNBC
- Microsoft Eyes Thousands of New Job Cuts in Coming Days, Business Insider
- South Korean trade watchdog alleges Google abused its position in Android app store, Reuters
- The 'Father of the Internet' is finally retiring, TechCrunch
- Google’s Power Struggles Are Killing Its AI Mojo, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Don’t Treat Your Content Calendar as a Strategy, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Write Expert Quotes Journalists Will Actually Use, Koozai
- The Great Blogging Collapse: What Happened to 100 Successful Blogs? [Study], Daniel Stanica
Local & Maps
- How to Link a Google Business Profile (GBP) to Google Analytics (GA), Igniting Business
- Red Taxi: Scaling regional ride-hailing with Google Maps Platform, Google Maps Platform
Other Search
- Start building with Nano Banana 2 Lite and Gemini Omni Flash, Google Blog
- Meta Puts Rate Limits On Its Smart Glasses' Conversation Focus Feature, Engadget
PPC
- Microsoft Implements Performance Max Experiment Types, PPC News Feed
- Your First Google Ads Account: How to Get Started, PPC Hero
- Vehicle ads available to Japan advertisers, Google Merchant Center Help
Search Features
- Gmail Live now in testing on Android and iOS, 9To5Google
- Google pulls the plug on Tenor API, kills GIF libraries in other apps, 9To5Google
- Gemini Spark rolling out to macOS app for local tasks, automation, 9To5Google
SEO
- Stop Calling It SEO: 12 Strategies To Dominate AI Search in 2026, Moz
- How to fix Non Indexed Page Reasons in Google Search Console, Assertive Media
- Spurious copyright claim sees second Press Gazette story removed from Google search, Press Gazette
- Can AI Agents Run SEO Autonomously? AI SEO Agents Do They Work?, Assertive Media
- Ecommerce AI SEO: How to optimize online stores for LLMs, Semrush
- Product details that should be provided, Ilana Davis
- Servers and SEO: The Impact of Servers and Hosting on SEO Success, Bruce Clay
- Stop Saying “Best Practice” And Start Bringing Proof, SEO For Lunch
- LLMs.txt Files: Stop Asking Whether LLMs Are Reading Them, Intergrowth
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