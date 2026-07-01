Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google improved the recipe results in AI Mode, to make them more clickable. Google is showing markdown files in AI Overview snippets, but it is unexpected. Google Ads is testing AI-generated summaries below the description. Fraudulent DMCA takedown requests are causing huge issues in Google Search. Google Trends added the ability to compare over the same time period. Google AdSense is adding AI-generated content using Gemini to your ad intent units. Fabrice Canel has retired from Microsoft Bing after almost 30 years of service.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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