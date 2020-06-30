Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Stock Photography For Google Search Does Not Matter
    Google's John Mueller was asked if using stock photography on your pages would hurt the page's chances of ranking well in Google search. Do you need a unique image per page? John Mueller responded that "it doesn't matter for web-search directly."
  • Google Tests Trending Icon In Search Suggestions On Desktop
    Four years ago, Google began testing trending icons and results in the Google search suggestions on mobile. Some searchers really disliked it and Google enabled an opt out method for it. But it seems recently Google now began testing the same thing on desktop.
  • Disqus Comments May Not Get Indexed Even After Google's Fix
    It seems that even after Google said it fixed the indexing issues with Disqus that has been lingering on for a while, that Google still may not be able to index all Disqus comments. Glenn Gabe said he noticed issues after the fix was rolled out. He showed those issues to Martin Splitt of Google who said that can happen.
  • Top Ranking Sites In Google Use SEO Plugins?
    John Mueller of Google posted on Twitter "I imagine the top-ranking sites don't use any SEO plugin." This was after someone posted a poll asking "which SEO Plugin is perfect for SEO?"
  • Google Shopping Free On Google.com, Not Just Google Shopping Tab
    Google announced yesterday that it is expanding its free Google Shopping service to not just Google Shopping but to the main Google.com Google search results. Bill Ready, the President of Commerce at Google, said "we're now bringing free retail listings to Google Search."
  • Google New York City Essential Worker
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram of an individual who was at the Google New York City office about two weeks ago. He is wearing a mask and said "Being Essential I Guess 🤷🏾‍♂️" It is unclear wh

