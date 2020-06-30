Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Join the "Hey Google" Smart Home Virtual Summit, Google Developers Blog

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Understand how COVID-19 is impacting your community, Google Blog

Other Search