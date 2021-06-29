Daily Search Forum Recap: June 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has released part two of the Spam Update on June 28th, so far, honestly, we are not seeing a huge impact from it - but maybe spammers are? Google's Martin Splitt said expandable hovers with text is not cloaking. Google may be showing non-AMP URLs even when AMP URLs exist in the top stories carousel? Microsoft Bing is doing colored and monochrome overlays for its search filters and testing a language tab that you can remove.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Spam Algorithm Update Part Two On June 28th
Google has confirmed that on June 28, 2021 it has released part two of the search "spam update." Part two of the update started and completed on a single day, June 28th, like part one did on June 23rd. This impacted global searches across both web and image results.
- Google: Expandable Hover Text Not Considered Cloaking
Google's Martin Splitt confirmed that having a hover over expandable text for navigational elements is not considered cloaking by Google. Martin said doing this is "Deffo not cloaking."
- Google Showing Non-AMP URL In Top Stories Carousel When AMP URL Is Available?
Last week, Google began showing non-AMP content in the top stories carousel in mobile search. This was as expected with the page experience update rollout. But Kyle Sutton posted on Twitter that in some cases Google may even show the non-AMP URL in the top stories carousel when there is an AMP version available - which probably should not be the case.
- Bing Search Tools With Colored & Monochrome Overlays Icons
Microsoft Bing has added some subtle effects to the search tools bar filters where you can filter the search results by news, images, videos, etc. When you hover your mouse over the options, Bing might color the background of each option or might use a monochrome color.
- Microsoft Bing Language Tabs
Microsoft Bing has a new feature over the past couple of weeks that let's you add or remove a language tab to the search bar. The tab may show up for you if there are two or more popular languages in your region and you can decide to show or remove the language tab.
- Google Kirkland Office Pride Cupcakes
I am not sure if these photos are new, I mean, they were just uploaded, maybe some folks are back in the Google Kirkland office and the cafe made these pride cupcakes? Or maybe it is from a previous y
- The cached page is not necessarily representative of what is indexed, and i don't think you can influence it like that., John Mueller on Twitter
- They change dynamically based on what our systems think might be most useful for a query. So if showing images might be more useful for one term, you'd see it; if the sy, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Happy 115th birthday to Mexican folk artist Pedro Linares López🇲🇽 Today's papier-mâché #GoogleDoodle features a recreation of one of his famous alebrijes—vibrantly colored sculptures of fantastical creatures🐲, Google Doodles on Twitter
- I can't judge the site or the query, but yes, relevance continues to matter. A blank page is a fast page, but it's not very relevant or useful. If people search for your site by name, they'll contin, John Mueller on Twitter
- Is it time to completely rethink your keyword management process?
- Part two of Google Search spam update on June 28 rolling out
- Less than 4% of websites passed all Core Web Vitals tests. Is yours one of them?
- What’s the latest in search marketing? Monday’s daily brief
