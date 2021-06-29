Google: Expandable Hover Text Not Considered Cloaking

Google's Martin Splitt confirmed that having a hover over expandable text for navigational elements is not considered cloaking by Google. Martin said doing this is "Deffo not cloaking."
Kristine Schachinger asked about this on Twitter "if a client wanted to add some text to their menus for clients on user interaction like hover (which means Googlebot would not see it) is that a cloaking issue?"
Here is what this might look like on a page:
Here is that tweet:
.@JohnMu if a client wanted to add some text to their menus for clients on user interaction like hover (which means Googlebot would not see it) is that a cloaking issue?— Kristine Schachinger (@schachin) June 28, 2021
It would only add info for users
Here is the other parts:
Deffo not cloaking.— Martin Splitt 💉 (@g33konaut) June 28, 2021
Sure, it's fine.— Martin Splitt 💉 (@g33konaut) June 28, 2021
So no need to worry about running into a Google Search penalty with this action.
