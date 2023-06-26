Daily Search Forum Recap: June 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing wants to come to Apple CarPlay and Google's Android Auto. Google said word count for SEO or Google rankings is still not a thing. Google says new sites homepages should be indexed without an issue. Microsoft Advertising has a bunch of policy updates rolling out next week. And are search marketers ready for GA4? Also, the last part of my interview with Amy Toman is live.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Microsoft Wants Bing On CarPlay & Android Auto But Does Apple Or Google?
    It seems Microsoft would love to have the Bing app on Apple CarPlay and Google's Android Auto. Technically, it does not seem to be an issue with Microsoft Bing making the app work on CarPlay or Android Auto. It might be an issue with Google and Apple approving the app to work in cars.
  • Google: New Web Sites Homepages Should Get Indexed
    Gary Illyes from Google on the last Search Off The Record podcast said that for brand-new websites, their homepages should be indexed without a problem. If not, then the site has a bigger issue. Plus, the Google's John, Martin and Gary spoke more about indexing.
  • With A Few Days Left Are Search Marketers Ready For GA4
    This coming Friday, June 30, 2023, will be the last day Google Analytics's Universal Analytics 3 collects new data. The deadline is not being pushed off and you either switch to GA4, Google Analytics 4, find some alternative analytics package or not track at all.
  • Google: Word Count For SEO & Google Rankings Is Not A Thing
    The Google Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, posted another PSA last week on Twitter, saying word count is not a thing again. He said, "Reminder. The best word count needed to succeed in Google Search is ... not a thing! It doesn't exist. Write as long or short as needed for people who read your content. That's aligned with what our ranking systems aim to reward."
  • Microsoft Advertising Policy Updates Coming July 1st
    Microsoft Advertising sent out emails to its advertisers about changes to its advertising policies that start off next week on July 1st.
  • Vlog #229: Amy Toman On Helping Small Businesses Succeed In Google Local Search
    In part one we learned about Amy Toman and her love for small business. We dug more into that love in part two and also spoke about helping small businesses with local optimization, even with low budgets. Plus...
  • Outdoor Rainbow Staircase At Google Brazil
    Here is a photo from outside the Google Brazil office of the staircase leading up to the offices that are illuminated in rainbow colors. I assume this is for Pride month.

