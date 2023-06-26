Daily Search Forum Recap: June 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing wants to come to Apple CarPlay and Google's Android Auto. Google said word count for SEO or Google rankings is still not a thing. Google says new sites homepages should be indexed without an issue. Microsoft Advertising has a bunch of policy updates rolling out next week. And are search marketers ready for GA4? Also, the last part of my interview with Amy Toman is live.

GA4 Enhanced Events & GTM Auto Events | GA4 Guide, Measure Minds Group

YouTube is getting AI-powered dubbing, The Verge

Google’s YouTube Is Testing an Online-Games Offering, Wall Street Journal

