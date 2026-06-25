Daily Search Forum Recap: June 25, 2026

Jun 25, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released the Google June 2026 spam update yesterday afternoon, it will take a few days to roll out and it seems like it has been heated thus far. Google posted a deep dive help document on how the new Search Console AI controls work. John Mueller from Google explained how impressions are tracked in the AI performance reports. The page indexing report in Google Search Console is delayed by two weeks. Google is testing an AI Overview button that takes you to the web only tab. Google AI Mode is testing an autocomplete feature for the Ask Anything follow up box. Google Ads API version 24.2 is out with a lot of security updates.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google June 2026 Spam Update Has Been Released
    Google has just announced the release of the June 2026 spam update and said it should only take a few days to roll out. Truth is, we kind of saw this coming, although Google would say no, we did not.
  • Google's Deep Dive On Google Search Generative AI Controls
    Earlier this month, Google announced new ways to control how Google's general search AI features (like AI Mode and AI Overviews) can use your content and link to your content. Well, Google has released a super detailed help document explaining how it all works, including how to access it, the controls, what it does, the time it takes, the property inheritance, and how to submit feedback.
  • Google AI Overviews Tests Button To Go To Only Web Results
    Google is testing a button in the AI Overview within Google Search that takes you to the web only tab. As a reminder, the web only tab does not have any AI search features or other search verticles, it only has the web search results.
  • Google Ads API Version 24.2 Now Available
    Google has released version 24.2 of the Google Ads API, this is a minor release with dozens of updates. This update includes "critical security updates, new AI transparency features, reporting enhancements, and powerful planning insights," Google announced.
  • Google: When AI Performance Reports Count Impressions
    Google's John Mueller explained when Google will count an impression for a web page within the generative AI features in Google Search. In short, there needs to be a link to your site being shown in AI Overviews / AI Mode for it to show as an impression in the new Google Search Console AI performance reports.
  • Google AI Mode Ask Anything Box With Autocomplete
    Google is testing autocomplete within the Ask Anything follow-up box within Google Search's AI Mode. So when you start to type a follow-up question, Google will suggest autocomplete suggestions.
  • Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Delayed By Two Weeks Again
    The page indexing report within Google Search Console is now two weeks delayed. It is stuck at June 11, 2026, for me, and has not been updated in 14 days. Google has been reporting issues with Search Console often enough, so this is not unusual, but this delay is significant enough to cover, since we are now at the two-week mark.
  • Doogler Zooming Around The Google Office
    Here is a video of a Doogler, Google dog, running around the office. Google loves to let Googlers bring their dogs, so here is a video of a Scottish dog doings its thing at the Google office.

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