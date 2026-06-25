Daily Search Forum Recap: June 25, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released the Google June 2026 spam update yesterday afternoon, it will take a few days to roll out and it seems like it has been heated thus far. Google posted a deep dive help document on how the new Search Console AI controls work. John Mueller from Google explained how impressions are tracked in the AI performance reports. The page indexing report in Google Search Console is delayed by two weeks. Google is testing an AI Overview button that takes you to the web only tab. Google AI Mode is testing an autocomplete feature for the Ask Anything follow up box. Google Ads API version 24.2 is out with a lot of security updates.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

Visual features are taking over the SERP, STAT Search Analytics

SEO

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