Google Ads Creative Studio - One Location To Create Your Video, Display and Audio Ads

This week, Google launched a new location, a singular location, to create and build your video, display and audio ads. This is called the Ads Creative Studio and it brings together a number of Google tools previously found across products like YouTube, Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360.

The features in Ads Creative Studio include:

Director Mix, previously available to a limited group of advertisers, will allow you to customize your creative for different audiences by building out multiple versions of a YouTube video ad with swappable elements.

Dynamic display and HTML5 are tools that allow you to generate customized and interactive creatives for Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360.

Audio Mixer and the recently announced dynamic audio offering allow you to build tailored audio ads for Display & Video 360 quickly and efficiently at scale.

There is this new project library that centralizes creative asset construction and management, it allows you to create and manage video, display and, soon, audio creatives:

The asset library:

