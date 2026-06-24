Google Ads Shop Diagnostics: Shop Sales Eligibility

Jun 24, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Shop

Google Ads is rolling out a new section under the Conversions section labeled "Shop diagnostics." It says, "This report helps diagnose shop sales reporting and optimization eligibility."

It is also sub-labeled "Shop sales eligibility." I am not sure exactly what it does but I assume it provides some debugging information around conversions for your shopping feeds?

This was first spotted by Arpan Banerjee who sent it to Adrian Dekker - who shared this screenshot of it:

Google Ads Shop Diagnostics

Hana Kobzová then covered it at PPC News Feed and wrote, "The interface displays critical insights, which helps users in understanding their shop’s performance. "

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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