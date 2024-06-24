Daily Search Forum Recap: June 24, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Business Profiles is testing using AI Overviews for local panel business descriptions. Google added carousel beta guidance on how to makeup multiple pages on category pages. Google spoke on when you should fix 404s and when you should not. Google Ads to bring Automatically Created Assets to the ad level. Google Perspectives is showing Instagram posts.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Using AI Overviews On Business Profiles Local Listings
Google is now using AI Overviews to write descriptions for the local panels shown in Google Search on Google Business Profiles. This is weird because Google Business Profiles lets you use AI to write business descriptions if you want to (at least they tested this).
-
Google: When You Should Fix Pages 404 Status Codes
Google has always said that having pages that serve a 404 status code is normal; most sites have them, and when a page does not exist on your site, and someone tries to access it, a 404 is the proper response. But Gary Illyes from Google is now sharing some cases when you should fix pages returning a 404 status code.
-
Google Ads To Bring Automatically Created Assets To Ad Level?
There are reports that a change is coming to Google Ads ACA, Automatically Created Assets, that will bring this feature to the ad level. Anthony Higman said on X, "they are now adding them in at the ad level, to "fill the gaps in RSA's" and they will be using generative AI to do it."
-
Google Perspectives Can Show Instagram Posts
Google is now showing Instagram posts within its Perspectives feature in the Google Search results. This started a week ago or so, and I received a number of posts about this since.
-
Google Structured Data Carousel Guidance On How To Markup Multiple Items On Category Pages
Google has added a new bullet point in the structured data carousels (beta) help documentation around how to mark up categories with many items with that structured data. This is based on examples pages such as paginated content or infinite scroll.
-
Google Red Fiat Car & Street Sign At WordCamp Booth
Google had a booth at the WordCamp conference a couple of weeks ago and Danny Sullivan sat at the booth answering Search questions. He snapped this photo of the red Beetle car and Google street sign at that booth and shared it on X.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google clarified the product level return policy markup takes precedents over the organization level return policy (no surprise there) story updated at, Barry Schwartz on X
- Hi Anu, More details from the HC article linked above: Starting the week of July 1, 2024: You will not have access to any current or historical Universal Analytics data and most users will lose access t, (19) AdsLiaison on X
- Regarding the June spam update, this might be the first drop I'm seeing, but could be unrelated (and a manual action instead). Huge drop after increasing since the March core update started rolling out. Sistrix shows the drop as yes, Glenn Gabe on X
- Should I Validate my Fixes on Search Console?, Reddit
- Shopify rolled out AI tools for merchants in 2023, but that doesn't mean merchants will use them correctly. :) Here's the snippet for this ecommerce site's homepage. I wonder how many people are seeing that description and wondering, Glenn Gabe on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google turns off Universal Analytics July 1: What you need to know
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google ties in Local Services Ads advertisers to Maps app
- How to create shareable, link-worthy content in the AI era
- 5 ways to align PPC campaigns with business objectives
- Amazon Ads in 2024: Maximizing Sponsored Brands campaigns
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google Is Turning Into a Libel Machine, The Atlantic
- OpenAI Buys Enterprise Startup Rockset to Help Customers Sift Through Data, Bloomberg
- Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas on plagiarism accusations, Fast Company
- Apple, Meta Have Discussed an AI Partnership, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- User-Friendly Links Are The Future of SEO, The Upper Ranks
- The End of the Era of SEO Links. What Lies Ahead, Advanced Web Ranking
Local & Maps
- Austrian Group Stages Google Maps Climate Change Stunt, Barron's
- Google Flights more prominently showing 'cheapest' flights, 9to5Google
- Onboarding Local SEO Clients + Free Checklist, BrightLocal
Mobile & Voice
- Upcoming visionOS 2 looks to be a promising update for Vision Pro, AppleInsider
- Apple Won’t Roll Out AI Tech In EU Market Over Regulatory Concerns, Bloomberg
- Google AR Glasses: Is This the Return of Google Glass?, XR Today
- Meta boosts video recording limit on Ray-Ban smart glasses, 9to5Google
- Apple Vision Plans: Cheaper Model in Late 2025, Vision Pro 2 in 2026, AR Glasses, Bloomberg
- WWDC 2024: Apple Intelligence, Daring Fireball
SEO
- How To Deal With Expired Articles That Are No Longer Relevant, Sitebulb
- How to Actually Be Better Than Your Competitors in the Eyes of Choosy Customers, Moz
PPC
- PMax is not just for sales it can be for leads too: How to succeed with Performance Max for Lead Generation, PPC Hero
Search Features
- Google is making your movie and TV reviews visible under a new profile page, TechCrunch
- 5 Celebrity-Owned Brands That Dominate Google Search Results, Hollywood Life
- Before Smartphones, an Army of Real People Helped You Find Stuff on Google, WIRED
Other Search
- Google Search Processed a Billion DMCA Takedowns in Four Months, TorrentFreak
- Google, Anthropic and xAI Want to Make Chatbots Funnier, Bloomberg
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.