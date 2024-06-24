Google is now showing Instagram posts within its Perspectives feature in the Google Search results. This started a week ago or so, and I received a number of posts about this since.
The first person I noticed who spotted this was Gagan Ghotra, who posted this screenshot of this on X:
Then others began to notice as well:
Yeap I also noticed that https://t.co/RNqmU1R8OV— Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) June 21, 2024
Perspectives in Google serp can be Instagram (video) posts #google #mobile #serp pic.twitter.com/k7FDkU1s5i— Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) June 22, 2024
The perspectives carousel launched in June 2023.
