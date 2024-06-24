Google is now showing Instagram posts within its Perspectives feature in the Google Search results. This started a week ago or so, and I received a number of posts about this since.

The first person I noticed who spotted this was Gagan Ghotra, who posted this screenshot of this on X:

Then others began to notice as well:

Yeap I also noticed that https://t.co/RNqmU1R8OV — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) June 21, 2024

The perspectives carousel launched in June 2023.

Forum discussion at X.