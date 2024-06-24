Google Ads To Bring Automatically Created Assets To Ad Level?

There are reports that a change is coming to Google Ads ACA, Automatically Created Assets, that will bring this feature to the ad level. Anthony Higman said on X, "they are now adding them in at the ad level, to "fill the gaps in RSA's" and they will be using generative AI to do it."

He went on to say, "advertisers unless you want your ads telling people to eat rocks, turn these off!" "I just found this and the help docs aren't even finished as links out don't work. so be on the lookout for this rollout!"

He shared this screenshot of the setting in Google Ads:

Here are his posts on this on X:

While It Currently Says That These Will "Opt In" There Is Another Section Of The Page That Says How To "Opt Out" Of This Feature. So I Am Unsure How These Will Actually Be Rolled Out? pic.twitter.com/VCoB4AxH8o — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) June 21, 2024

To Get To These, You Have To Be Using The New Interface.



Then You Go To Campaigns - Then The Settings Tab (Up Top) Then Select A Campaign, Then Press Edit And Scroll Down To "Change Automatically Created Assets" pic.twitter.com/NJlqArdqV7 — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) June 21, 2024

Have any of you seen this?

