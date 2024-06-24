Google Ads To Bring Automatically Created Assets To Ad Level?

Jun 24, 2024 - 7:51 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Google Matrix

There are reports that a change is coming to Google Ads ACA, Automatically Created Assets, that will bring this feature to the ad level. Anthony Higman said on X, "they are now adding them in at the ad level, to "fill the gaps in RSA's" and they will be using generative AI to do it."

He went on to say, "advertisers unless you want your ads telling people to eat rocks, turn these off!" "I just found this and the help docs aren't even finished as links out don't work. so be on the lookout for this rollout!"

He shared this screenshot of the setting in Google Ads:

Google Ada Aca Setting

Here are his posts on this on X:

Have any of you seen this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Spam Update, Volatility &amp; Indexing Bug, AI Overviews, Google Maps Exploit, Ads, Applebot - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 24, 2024

Jun 24, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Bring Automatically Created Assets To Ad Level?

Jun 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Perspectives Can Show Instagram Posts

Jun 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Structured Data Carousel Guidance On How To Markup Multiple Items On Category Pages

Jun 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Using AI Overviews On Business Profiles Local Listings

Jun 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: When You Should Fix Pages 404 Status Codes

Jun 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Perspectives Can Show Instagram Posts
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 24, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.