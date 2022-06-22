Daily Search Forum Recap: June 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is rolling out the new Google News design with more features, plus after 8 years, Google News is back in Spain. Google said it no longer lowers the importance of content not visible on the page. Google also said that underscores in URLs are still not recommended for separating keywords. Google is testing two rows of story boxes in the search results. Google is testing "in store nearby" as an expandable menu.

