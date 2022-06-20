Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google added clearer documentation on product rich results for product variants. Google said changing your logo on your site for a theme change likely won't hurt your SEO. Google Local Service Ads now requires five reviews, up from one review. Google said web sites that are good are also good for SEO. We posted the Juneteeth and Father's Day Google Doodles and the last vlog interview with Alcides Aguasvivas.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Local Service Ads Reviews Requirements From One To Five Reviews
Google has updated the local service ads requirements to require you to have five reviews. This is up from the previous requirement of having to have only one review.
- Changing Your Logo Hurt Your SEO Or Google Rankings? Probably Not.
Google's John Mueller was asked if swapping out your logo on your site for the site's birthday with a special birthday logo can hurt your SEO. John said on Twitter "I've never seen issues around that." In fact, Google does it all the time on its home page and heck, I swap out the theme on this site for special days as well.
- Google Clarifies How To Use Product Rich Results On Product Variants Pages
Google has updated the product rich results support page to add details around how these rich results can be used for product variants where each product variant has a distinct URL.
- Google: Good Web Sites Are Good For SEO
Google's John Mueller stated somewhat of an obvious statement, saying basically that building a good website is often good for SEO. He said on Twitter "A lot of good accessibility best practices are also good SEO best practices, and just generally, making a site better for users often results in indirect, overall positive effects too."
- DuckDuckGo On The Decline In 2022
Looks like DuckDuckGo, the privacy focused search engine, is on the decline. In January 2021 it broke the 100 million searches per day mark but since April 2022 of this year, it has dipped below that mark each month.
- Vlog #178: Alcides Aguasvivas On Proper Infrastructure For Sites To Perform Well In Search
In part one, Alcides Aguasvivas is a co-founder of Pix-l Graphx spoke to me about how he started him firm 18 years ago while in college. In part two we spoke about local SEO for small businesses. In part three we talk about site development and the importance of solid site infrastructure.
- Google Jumpsuit & Dress
I spotted these folks on Instagram wearing Google uniforms for a reception at the Google office in Brazil. They are jumpsuits for the men and dresses for the women with embroidered logo attached.
- Google Juneteenth Doodle Replaced Father's Day Logo
Today is both Father's Day and Juneteenth and Google had both logos on its home page for the day. Google first placed the Father's Day logo up on Google.com early this morning and for some yesterday. Then Google later on today, June 19th, replaced the Father's Day Doodle with the Juneteenth Doodle.
Feedback:
