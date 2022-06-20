Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google added clearer documentation on product rich results for product variants. Google said changing your logo on your site for a theme change likely won't hurt your SEO. Google Local Service Ads now requires five reviews, up from one review. Google said web sites that are good are also good for SEO. We posted the Juneteeth and Father's Day Google Doodles and the last vlog interview with Alcides Aguasvivas.

