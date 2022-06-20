Google: Good Web Sites Are Good For SEO

Jun 20, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller stated somewhat of an obvious statement, saying basically that building a good website is often good for SEO. He said on Twitter "A lot of good accessibility best practices are also good SEO best practices, and just generally, making a site better for users often results in indirect, overall positive effects too."

Here are those tweets for more context:

Now, in practice, this has not always been the case. Sometimes bad websites rank well - in fact, there have been many cases historically where ugly looking sites ranked super well. I don't think this works as well these days but back in the old days, often we saw ugly and confusing sites rank super well. We even saw some sites mistreat customers for SEO benefit ages ago - also, something that is not recommended today.

Danny Sullivan tweeted something in a similar vein also:

So build a good web site for your users and SEO should follow...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: DuckDuckGo On The Decline In 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus