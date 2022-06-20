Google Local Service Ads Reviews Requirements From One To Five Reviews

Google has updated the local service ads requirements to require you to have five reviews. This is up from the previous requirement of having to have only one review.

Len posted an email he received about this change on Twitter that says "starting June 30, 2022, real estate agent businesses will need at least 5 customer reviews to run a new ad."

Google's AdsLiaison said on Twitter that the only change here is the requirement went from one review to five reviews. Ginny Marvin said "The process to advertise with Local Services Ads hasn’t changed, it’s just that the reviews requirement has changed from 1 to 5. More customer reviews help build trust and will mean more opportunities to connect with potential clients."

I suspect the one review requirement was pretty easy to achieve and that five will be five times as hard to achieve (how is that for some math).

