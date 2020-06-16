Google My Business Pulling Data From Facebook

It looks like Google My Business is able to pull data from Facebook to show in the Google Maps and Google Search local panels. Here is an example from Tom Waddington of a plumber listing that shows the owner's name and the source of that information shows Facebook.com.

Tom shared this screen shot on Twitter:

Services recently began appearing on the overview tab of a listing on mobile sometimes. Also, owner or CEO and other info may appear from various sources. On this one, the reference is a facebook post from the biz that mentions the owner. pic.twitter.com/NjVZVMAI75 — Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) June 12, 2020

I am sure Facebook is going to love to hear that Google is getting this data from them.

