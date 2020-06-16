Google My Business Pulling Data From Facebook

Jun 16, 2020 • 7:36 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
It looks like Google My Business is able to pull data from Facebook to show in the Google Maps and Google Search local panels. Here is an example from Tom Waddington of a plumber listing that shows the owner's name and the source of that information shows Facebook.com.

Tom shared this screen shot on Twitter:

I am sure Facebook is going to love to hear that Google is getting this data from them.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

