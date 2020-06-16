Google Ads New Clickbait Ads Policy

Google announced yesterday that in July 2020, next month, Google will introduce a new clickbait ads policy under the Google Ads Misrepresentation policy. Google wrote "this policy covers advertisement which uses sensationalist or clickbait text or imagery which intend to drive traffic to the Ad through pressurizing the viewer to take immediate action in order to understand the full context of the Ad."

So starting next month, you won't be allowed to use ads with titles that have clickbait like headlines.

Google gave these two additional details around what makes clickbait like ad headlines:

Ads that use clickbait tactics or sensationalist text or imagery to drive traffic: Examples (non-exhaustive): Ads that claim to reveal secrets, scandals or other sensationalist information about the product or service being advertised; ads which use clickbait messaging such as ‘‘Click here to find out”, “You won’t believe what happened” or phrases synonymous or similar to encourage the user to click on the Ad in order to understand the full context of the ad; ads which use clearly altered zoomed in body parts, mugshots, or real life accident or disaster photos to promote a product or a service; or ads which use “before and after” images to promote significant alterations to the human body

Ads that use negative life events such as death, accidents, illness, arrests or bankruptcy to induce fear, guilt or other strong negative emotions to pressure the viewer to take immediate action: Examples (non-exhaustive): Ads that pressure the user to purchase, subscribe to or stop consuming a product or service in order to avoid harm; ads which use depictions of severe distress, pain, fear or shock to promote a product or service.

Google has started emailing advertisers about this change:

Forum discussion at Twitter.