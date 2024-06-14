Google Tests New Call & Location Extension Ad Format

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Robot On Phone

Google may be testing a new call extension and location extension ad format. This format shows up as a carousel of links or buttons that you can scroll through below the ad snippet in the search results.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted some screenshots and videos of it on X. Higman said, "New call asset/location asset format? Call asset has hours of operation listed under phone number, locations are scrollable to the left and list different office locations."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ads Call Asset Location Format

Here are some static images:

Google Ads Call Asset Location Format

Have you seen these before?

Google confirmed this is an experiment:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview &amp; Apple Intelligence - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview, Apple Intelligence & More

Jun 14, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Tests Multiple Featured Snippets Under From Sources Across The Web

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sometimes Search Experiments Conflict Causing Issues

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Websites No Longer Load - 404

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Tests New Call & Location Extension Ad Format

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Misc Google

I'm The Reason Googlers Don't Reply With Nuance

Jun 14, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: I'm The Reason Googlers Don't Reply With Nuance
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Websites No Longer Load - 404

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.