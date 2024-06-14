Google may be testing a new call extension and location extension ad format. This format shows up as a carousel of links or buttons that you can scroll through below the ad snippet in the search results.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted some screenshots and videos of it on X. Higman said, "New call asset/location asset format? Call asset has hours of operation listed under phone number, locations are scrollable to the left and list different office locations."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here are some static images:

Have you seen these before?

Google confirmed this is an experiment:

Hi Anthony, This is an experiment and we don't have anything to announce yet. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 12, 2024

