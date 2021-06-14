Daily Search Forum Recap: June 14, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
This weekend we saw yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update, was it the end bits of the June 2021 core update or was it something new and unique? I do not know but there was a lot of movement between Saturday and Sunday. Plus a lot more news below - I told you I'd keep these intros short.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update June 11 & 12
There has been a heck of a lot of chatter from the SEO industry over the weekend, starting late Friday, June 10th, and then heating up June 11th and June 12th. Google has been doing this weekend updates for a couple of months now, all going unconfirmed, outside of the product reviews update and the June 2021 core update.
- Vlog Episode #124: John Shehata On NewzDash & Google AMP
John Shehata is the Global Vice Present of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. John also founded NewzDash.com, an SEO software toolset for news publishers. But more importantly...
- Google Maps Restaurant Search Results Display Average Ratings Pins
Google is now showing the average review ratings for restaurant listings when you overlay restaurant results in Google Maps. This is currently working for me in the mobile user interface but not the desktop user interface.
- Google Tests Updated Delivery Icons In Local Pack
Google seems to be testing a new design for the delivery buttons in the local panel and local pack for restaurants. The old icon was a fork and knife but the new one looks like a car or bike delivery icon.
- Site Owner Posts Google Penalty Eviction Notice After Manual Action
A site that lets you do online HTML editing has supposedly received a manual action for unnatural links. So what the site owner did was post a notice to its user base in a big box saying "goodbye" that the site "has been penalized for unnatural link building and soon it will be removed from Google Search."
- Google PageSpeed Insights Adds Partial Field Data
Google has upgraded the Google PageSpeed Insights tool to show partial field data. Google said "previously, field data was only surfaced if all metrics for a page or origin met a threshold of data." "Now, any metric that meets the data threshold will be provided," Google said.
- Google Deprecates Critic Review Structured Data Support
Google announced on June 10th that it has deprecated support for critic review markup schema and structured data. Google said "we initially tested critic review markup with a group of site owners, and ultimately found that it wasn't useful for the ecosystem at scale."
- Double Rainbow Over Google Germany
We've seen numerous double rainbows at various Google offices over the years, but here is a double rainbow at the Google Germany office from back right before the lockdowns. This was shared on Instag
