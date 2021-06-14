Site Owner Posts Google Penalty Eviction Notice After Manual Action

A site that lets you do online HTML editing has supposedly received a manual action for unnatural links. So what the site owner did was post a notice to its user base in a big box saying "goodbye" that the site "has been penalized for unnatural link building and soon it will be removed from Google Search."

It is like the site owner feels they got an eviction notice and felt the need to post that notice on their own website. But the site didn't have to post this and the site technically won't be removed from Google Search, I mean, it is still indexed. But it posted this notice:

I don't think I have ever seen a site post a notice like this to their users, that Google penalized them and the site will go away.

I am not sure if this is some sort of link building strategy :) or something else but this is interesting.

I spotted this on Twitter:

Update on this; they put on their website they will be penalized for unnatural links. But they are still in the serp...https://t.co/qmUr4bL9QO https://t.co/41CtnjYrsa pic.twitter.com/CNBNNQRbDJ — Arnout Hellemans (@hellemans) June 11, 2021

The notice is on this page.

