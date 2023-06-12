Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has finally launched the Perspectives mobile search filter. Google Local Services ads may have targeted reviews. Bing Chat now supports voice search on desktop. Google Search Console improved the video indexing report. Matt Diggity interviewed the people behind Conch House, the site that dominated Google search for a few months by scraping Amazon content. I also posted another interview with Menachem Ani on PMax for lead generation and smart bidding with Google Ads.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Finally Launches The Perspectives Search Filter
Google has finally launched the perspectives filter in the Google mobile search results. There is a ton of confusion around what perspectives is because Google has released or tested a number of search features over the past year, but the perspectives search filter is now live, the one Google demoed at I/O.
- Google Search Console Improved Video Indexing Reporting
Google has released a Search Console update to improve the video indexing reporting. Google said this will provide you with more specific issues with clear actions to help you make your videos more prominent on Google Search.
- The SEO Conch House Story: Scrapped Amazon Content That Ranked Incredibly In Google Search
Matt Diggity interviewed the two of the six people who ran Conch-House.com, site that completely dominated the Google search results for a couple of months. In short, they posted 6,000 posts per day by scrapping review content from Amazon. The site grew to 6 million users and $19,000 per day within one month but the site was penalized by Google and no longer ranks now.
- Bing Chat On Desktop Now Supports Voice Inputs
Bing Chat's desktop interface now supports voice inputs. That means you can click on the microphone icon in the search box and speak your question.
- Google Cleaning Up Local Service Ads Reviews?
There has been some chatter within the local SEO community over the weekend that reviews are going missing from within Google Local Service Ads listings. Some say Google is cleaning up fake reviews or reviews that are against its guidelines, some are saying there is some sort of bug.
- Vlog #227: Menachem Ani on PMax With Lead Generation & Google Smart Bidding
In part one, we spoke about who is Menachem Ani and also about how to structure performance max campaigns in Google Ads. In part two, we talk about onboarding new clients and e-commerce with Google Ads...
- Fancy Donuts At The GooglePlex
Some vendor went to the Google office in Mountain View, California, the GooglePlex, and was selling these fancy donuts. This was posted on Instagram, here is the embed with more photos.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't know if any search engine follows that currently. Would it mean waiting 10 seconds between requests? Maximum 8640 requests per day? That's not a lot nowadays., John Mueller on Twitter
- Lol, nope, John Mueller on Twitter
- Policy violations. Back to the old ways, WebmasterWorld
- We spend so much time on writing great documentation, I'd love for you to check it out and leave feedback there, if anything's unclear., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google launches perspectives filter in mobile search results
- Google, Microsoft generative AI experiments concern advertisers
- TikTok targets $20 billion in ecommerce sales
- Bing Chat gains voice search on desktop interface
- Reddit launches new ad products to boost conversions
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- How to maintain targeting capabilities even without Google Ads similar audiences
- The best word count for SEO… doesn’t exist!
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- User Journey Visualisations With GA4 Data | GA4 Guide, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- OpenAI’s CEO Altman Calls on China to Help Shape AI Safety Guidelines, Bloomberg
- Twitter stiffs Google, Platformer
- American Tech Giants Are Slowly Cutting Off Hong Kong Internet Users, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- Company Culture Importance Rises - Content Marketing Institute, Content Marketing Institute
- Link Power of Local, Therapy Bots, Labeling AI Content, Near Media
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Replaces Outdated Navigation App on Top E-Bikes, AutoEvolution
- Join Local Guides, help Google Maps users, and earn rewards, PhoneArena
Mobile & Voice
- AT&T Switches to Google's RCS Platform for Advanced Texting Features, CNET
- The Vision Pro’s biggest advantage isn’t Apple’s hardware, The Verge
- Who needs the Metaverse? Meet the people still living on Second Life, The Guardian
SEO
- How to Explain the Value of SEO to Executives — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- How to Get on the First Page of Google (Without Paying for Ads), Semrush
- SEO in an AI world: first draft of a strategy, Eli Schwartz
PPC
- Google Merchant Center Next: Walkthrough and Comparison, ZATO Marketing
- How To Analyze Your Google Ads Cost Per Click?, PPC Expo
- Microsoft, Google strategy to test AI search ads irks some brands, Reuters
- Reassessing Google Ads' Broad Match, Practical Ecommerce
Search Features
- Google experiments with drag-and-drop for your search results, Android Police
- 10 things you should know about Google’s Search Generative Experience, ZipTie
Other Search
- Celebrating Scones, Google Doodles
- Imagen Editor and EditBench: Advancing and evaluating text-guided image inpainting, Google AI Blog
- Why trying to "shape" AI innovation to protect workers is a bad idea, Noah Smith
Feedback:
