Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has finally launched the Perspectives mobile search filter. Google Local Services ads may have targeted reviews. Bing Chat now supports voice search on desktop. Google Search Console improved the video indexing report. Matt Diggity interviewed the people behind Conch House, the site that dominated Google search for a few months by scraping Amazon content. I also posted another interview with Menachem Ani on PMax for lead generation and smart bidding with Google Ads.

