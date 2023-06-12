Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2023

Jun 12, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has finally launched the Perspectives mobile search filter. Google Local Services ads may have targeted reviews. Bing Chat now supports voice search on desktop. Google Search Console improved the video indexing report. Matt Diggity interviewed the people behind Conch House, the site that dominated Google search for a few months by scraping Amazon content. I also posted another interview with Menachem Ani on PMax for lead generation and smart bidding with Google Ads.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Finally Launches The Perspectives Search Filter
    Google has finally launched the perspectives filter in the Google mobile search results. There is a ton of confusion around what perspectives is because Google has released or tested a number of search features over the past year, but the perspectives search filter is now live, the one Google demoed at I/O.
  • Google Search Console Improved Video Indexing Reporting
    Google has released a Search Console update to improve the video indexing reporting. Google said this will provide you with more specific issues with clear actions to help you make your videos more prominent on Google Search.
  • The SEO Conch House Story: Scrapped Amazon Content That Ranked Incredibly In Google Search
    Matt Diggity interviewed the two of the six people who ran Conch-House.com, site that completely dominated the Google search results for a couple of months. In short, they posted 6,000 posts per day by scrapping review content from Amazon. The site grew to 6 million users and $19,000 per day within one month but the site was penalized by Google and no longer ranks now.
  • Bing Chat On Desktop Now Supports Voice Inputs
    Bing Chat's desktop interface now supports voice inputs. That means you can click on the microphone icon in the search box and speak your question.
  • Google Cleaning Up Local Service Ads Reviews?
    There has been some chatter within the local SEO community over the weekend that reviews are going missing from within Google Local Service Ads listings. Some say Google is cleaning up fake reviews or reviews that are against its guidelines, some are saying there is some sort of bug.
  • Vlog #227: Menachem Ani on PMax With Lead Generation & Google Smart Bidding
    In part one, we spoke about who is Menachem Ani and also about how to structure performance max campaigns in Google Ads. In part two, we talk about onboarding new clients and e-commerce with Google Ads...
  • Fancy Donuts At The GooglePlex
    Some vendor went to the Google office in Mountain View, California, the GooglePlex, and was selling these fancy donuts. This was posted on Instagram, here is the embed with more photos.

