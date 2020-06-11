Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- The Google Nofollow Change A Ranking Change?
There has been some confusion, sorry to say it, around this nofollow link attribute change from last September. In short, Google made a change to the nofollow link policy, that starting on March 1, 2020, Google can look at a nofollow link attribute as a hint and not as a directive. Google said in September they can use it as a hint for ranking and in March as a hint for crawling and indexing.
- Google Stops How-To Schema Test On Desktop (5/20 - 6/5)
A couple of weeks ago we reported that Google was testing how-to schema on desktop search. It seems like that test is now over. According to Brodie Clark and also by Glenn Gabe, the test ran from around May 20th through June 4th or 5th.
- Google Image Search Tests Previous & Next Buttons With Image Previews
Google is testing in image search an interface for the preview image screen that fills in image previews into the next and previous buttons. This interface is not live for most of you but Shameem Adhikarath shared a screen shot of it on Twitter.
- Google Tests Dividers Between Search Results Again
Google is once again testing placing dividers between search results. This new test was spotted by Vlad Rappoport and posted on Twitter. Google has tested dividers in the search results before but they really have not stuck.
- Google People Also Ask Now Shows 2-3X More Results
Mark Williams-Cook shared some data on Twitter that shows that Google's people also ask box is now going two-to-three deeper with more results as you click deeper. He showed this tree of some of his data to show you how deep these can now go.
- Google Will Now Remove Counterfeit Goods From Search
Google has updated its legal troubleshooter form to allow users to submit requests to take down counterfeit goods from the organic search results. This is similar to the DMCA request, in fact, it is the same form, but it can now also be used for removing counterfeit goods.
- Sitting & Relaxing In The Google Logo
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- If you can click on the links, they work fine for users -- it's easy to try that out. If you're asking about PageRank, SEO, ranking, etc -- then if you're dropping links on other sites, they're probably not goin, John Mueller on Twitter
- If parts of your website don't comply with our webmaster guidelines, and you want to comply with our webmaster guidelines, then it doesn't matter how old those non-compliant parts are., John Mueller on Twitter
- Native sitemaps support close to landing in WordPress! This is rather exciting even for me who couldn't get excited about the dragon launch the other week., Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Three pack, reviews, organic search decimated for SABs?, Local Search Forum
- So happy we can finally share the killer feature in our 2020 roadmap, mariya on Twitter
- There are different ways of measuring speed, there is no single correct answer. I'd use "live" tools when working on your site & for monitoring, and track the "field data" tools (like Search C, John Mueller on Twitter
- Twitter Might Want You To Read The Article You RT, WebmasterWorld
