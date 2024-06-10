Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Search Liaison commented on the Google search leaks, navboost, clicks, user interactions and the helpful content update. There as another unconfirmed Google ranking update this weekend. Google said you cannot completely disregard your desktop site for SEO. Google spoke about fixing a few pages out of many pages to recover from the helpful content update. Google Business Profiles is working through the locksmith reinstatement. Google needs to fix an issue with product variant structured data. Google is testing a local five pack again.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Responds To Specific Search Leak, Navboost, Clicks & User Interactions
    The Google Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, gave a more specific comment to specific signals and elements mentioned in the search leak, well above and beyond what is mentioned in the original and very vague comment gave us a couple days after the search leak. Sullivan responded to questions on Navboost, clicks and user interactions as it related to the Helpful content update.
  • June 8th Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility
    Hope you are all having a nice relaxing weekend because it seems like the Google Search rankings were super volatile again this past Saturday. I am seeing a spike in SEO chatter and the third-party Google tracking ranking tools are showing significant ranking fluctuations on June 8th.
  • Google: You Can't Completely Disregard What's Served On Desktop For SEO
    Last week we reported that Googlebot will pretty much halt crawling and indexing websites using its desktop crawler and just crawl using its smartphone crawler (which caused a lot of confusion). But John Mueller of Google said on Reddit that he doesn't think it means you can "completely disregard what's served on desktop in terms of SEO."
  • Google On Fixing A Few Pages To Recover From Helpful Content Update
    John Mueller from Google responded to a question on Reddit about the likelihood of fixing just 10 pages out of 20,000 pages on a site, how that might help that site recover from the Helpful content update. The site owner said only 10 pages were hit by that September helpful content update, and asked if the 10 pages can hurt the other 20,000 pages on the site.
  • Google Fixing Product Variant Structured Data Star Rating Bug
    Google is currently working on fixing a bug that prevents the product variant structured data from showing rating stars in the search. This bug was spotted by Jarno van Driel and Ryan Levering from Google confirmed it and said they will work on a fix soon.
  • Google Business Profiles Locksmiths Reinstatements Now Being Processed
    Google paused Google Business Profiles restatements for the locksmith industry but has now resumed those requests and is working through the backlog now. Google paused them early last week and began processing them once again on Friday afternoon, June 7th.
  • Google Tests Local Five Pack (Up From 3 Pack)
    Google is once again testing showing five local results, a five-pack, instead of the typical 3 local results, a three-pack, in the search results local results section. Google tested this in 2021 and also had this for the SGE labs results and now it is being tested again.
  • Google Elevator - going down...
    Here is a photo from the Google office in Washington, D.C. of a Google super G logo on the elevator door. Guess which way it is going?

