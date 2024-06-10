Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Search Liaison commented on the Google search leaks, navboost, clicks, user interactions and the helpful content update. There as another unconfirmed Google ranking update this weekend. Google said you cannot completely disregard your desktop site for SEO. Google spoke about fixing a few pages out of many pages to recover from the helpful content update. Google Business Profiles is working through the locksmith reinstatement. Google needs to fix an issue with product variant structured data. Google is testing a local five pack again.

