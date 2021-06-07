Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google June 2021 Core Update Impact Now Being Felt
As you know, the Google June 2021 Core Update began rolling out at about 6:30pm ET on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 but the chatter within the industry was not at core update levels. Meaning, SEOs who track these changes didn't really say this was a big update and I still think that to be the case on some level, even this morning.
- Vlog #123: John Shehata On Google News SEO, Ranking In News & Google Discover
John Shehata is the Global Vice Present of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. John also founded NewzDash.com, an SEO software toolset for news publishers. But more importantly...
- Google Tests Magnifying Glass Footer Overlay In Mobile Search
Google is testing displaying a magnifying glass that overlays on the right bottom section of the mobile search results. When you scroll through the mobile search results, this magnifying glass icon shows up that you can click on to refine your query.
- Can Google Understand & Rank Inclusive Language In Search
As more and more writers try to write using a more inclusive approach; specifically using inclusive language, does Google adapt to understand that language and rank that content as well to language that maybe is not that inclusive?
- Google: We Will Try To Treat Nofollow vs UGC vs Sponsored Link Attributes Differently
In 2019 Google came out with new rules and new types of link attributes, the new attributes were ugc and sponsored, to be companions with the nofollow link attributes. Google said back then it was to help Google understand links better and that we, SEOs, don't need to worry about it too much. Well, Google's John Mueller was asked about it on Friday and he said Google may try to treat them differently over time.
- Google: Multiple Anchor Text Links To Same URL On Same Page, The First Or Longer Doesn't Matter
The question of which anchor text does Google count when you have the same link multiple times on your page, linking to the same location, is not a new question. We have been covering it since before before 2008 and even Matt Cutts made a video on it in 2014. John Mueller of Google just addressed it again in his SEO video hangout.
- June 2021 Google Webmaster Report
The past month or so was one of the most active months I've seen with Google Search in a while. We had a confirmed Google June 2021 core update, several unconfirmed algorithm updates, Google announced MUM, and Google told us the page experience update will come to desktop as well.
- G Logo Hairdo
Here is an old one and we've seen Google hairdos before, but this one has multiple photos of the process of making the G logo hair cut work, including painting the hair. See the embedded Instagram ph
Other Great Search Threads:
- When you search "Pride Month" on @bing, the drop-down list will turn rainbow! 🌈 Diversity is beautiful, and so are you. Happy #PrideMonth2021! #PRIDE #Pride202, Pattariya Jusakul on Twitter
- For those of you who wanna geek out a bit on how Googlebot deals with JavaScript, this talk from TechSEO Boost 2019 is a gem & I think it's still a bit of a hidden gem, tbh, Martin Splitt on Twitter
- Interesting updates to Google's documentation for Favicon's in Search. New additions include: • Referred to as a "low-volume crawler": visiting the homepage occasionally • The crawler ignores robots.txt rules when the cr, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- Google Discover carousel cards with a countdown to automatically flip to the next. Not sure if new but it's the first time I've seen this., Eric Heiken on Twitter
- We continue crawling during the time when a URL removal is in place, so if by that time the URL would have fallen out of the index anyway, it'll be gone. If it would have still been indexed, it'll appear ag, John Mueller on Twitter
- Frida gets a site with 100k backlinks, which consist to 99% of spammy links. She cleans them up over the weekend so that they're only 98% spammy links. How many links does the site now have?, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Keyword insights for Google Smart Shopping is back
- Moz acquired by iContact, subsidiary of J2 Global
- Google announces its own version of App Tracking Transparency
- Changes for crypto advertising and Twitter gets Fleet Ads; Friday’s daily brief
- Google removes short names from business profiles, adds new label to local listings and tests new local card
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 7 Google Optimize Best Practices to Boost Your Conversions, Monster Insights
Industry & Business
- A Matter of Impact: May updates from Google.org, Google Blog
- Agreement to tax Google and Facebook is historic. Will Brexit Britain stay onside?, The Guardian
- Google agrees to alter ad practices after France imposes fine, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Nextdoor Finds, GMB Enlists Google Assistant, No End for Review Fraud?, Near Media
- YouTube Music updated on Android Auto w/ navigation tabs, 9to5Google
- Google My Business (GMB) Kansas Bug Solution, Steady Demand
Mobile & Voice
- AirPlay support comes to Google Nest speakers in latest update for Starling Home Hub, 9to5Mac
- Google Assistant prompt when wrong Home responds, 9to5Google
- Google commits to 'less glitch-feeling' Android 12 ripple, 9to5Google
- Google Hopes AI Can Turn Search Into a Conversation, Wired
SEO
- 5 Ways to (Actually) Improve Content Readability for SEO, WordStream
- Evaluating SEO Software? How The Right One Saves Time & Money, Botify
- Everything We Know About Google's June 2021 Core Update, Joe Youngblood
- How To Perform An SEO Audit Using Google Search Console, SEOsly
- How to Make Sure Ads Don’t Negatively Impact Your SEO, Outbrain
PPC
- Some changes to our ad technology, Google Blog
Other Search
- A Google Alum Wants to Make Search Pure Again, Wired
- Bing Censors Image Search for 'Tank Man' Even in US, VICE
- Google is moving parts of YouTube to its cloud service, CNBC
Feedback:
