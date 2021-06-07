Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2021

Jun 7, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Do you like introduction paragraphs? If so or if not, let me know, just reply to this email.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google June 2021 Core Update Impact Now Being Felt
    As you know, the Google June 2021 Core Update began rolling out at about 6:30pm ET on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 but the chatter within the industry was not at core update levels. Meaning, SEOs who track these changes didn't really say this was a big update and I still think that to be the case on some level, even this morning.
  • Vlog #123: John Shehata On Google News SEO, Ranking In News & Google Discover
    John Shehata is the Global Vice Present of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. John also founded NewzDash.com, an SEO software toolset for news publishers. But more importantly...
  • Google Tests Magnifying Glass Footer Overlay In Mobile Search
    Google is testing displaying a magnifying glass that overlays on the right bottom section of the mobile search results. When you scroll through the mobile search results, this magnifying glass icon shows up that you can click on to refine your query.
  • Can Google Understand & Rank Inclusive Language In Search
    As more and more writers try to write using a more inclusive approach; specifically using inclusive language, does Google adapt to understand that language and rank that content as well to language that maybe is not that inclusive?
  • Google: We Will Try To Treat Nofollow vs UGC vs Sponsored Link Attributes Differently
    In 2019 Google came out with new rules and new types of link attributes, the new attributes were ugc and sponsored, to be companions with the nofollow link attributes. Google said back then it was to help Google understand links better and that we, SEOs, don't need to worry about it too much. Well, Google's John Mueller was asked about it on Friday and he said Google may try to treat them differently over time.
  • Google: Multiple Anchor Text Links To Same URL On Same Page, The First Or Longer Doesn't Matter
    The question of which anchor text does Google count when you have the same link multiple times on your page, linking to the same location, is not a new question. We have been covering it since before before 2008 and even Matt Cutts made a video on it in 2014. John Mueller of Google just addressed it again in his SEO video hangout.
  • June 2021 Google Webmaster Report
    The past month or so was one of the most active months I've seen with Google Search in a while. We had a confirmed Google June 2021 core update, several unconfirmed algorithm updates, Google announced MUM, and Google told us the page experience update will come to desktop as well.
  • G Logo Hairdo
    Here is an old one and we've seen Google hairdos before, but this one has multiple photos of the process of making the G logo hair cut work, including painting the hair. See the embedded Instagram ph

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #123: John Shehata On Google News SEO, Ranking In News & Google Discover
 
blog comments powered by Disqus