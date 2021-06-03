Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google June 2021 Core Update went live on Wednesday at around 6:30pm ET but as of the time this newsletter went out, no one is noticing any changes. The SEO chatter is at an all time low, the tracking tools show nothing and we are just here asking, did it go live yet. The answer is, yes, it went live, according to Danny Sullivan at Google. But sometimes these things take a bit more than 12-24 hours to see - so we will be watching it over the next few days and keep you posted on the impact of this two part core update. Learn more in the story below.

Also Google launched more regex control in Search Console, Google Ads will allow cryptocurrency ads, did you know Duplex has its on GoogleBot and much more. Check out the stories below and let me know what you think.

