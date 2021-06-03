Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2021

Jun 3, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google June 2021 Core Update went live on Wednesday at around 6:30pm ET but as of the time this newsletter went out, no one is noticing any changes. The SEO chatter is at an all time low, the tracking tools show nothing and we are just here asking, did it go live yet. The answer is, yes, it went live, according to Danny Sullivan at Google. But sometimes these things take a bit more than 12-24 hours to see - so we will be watching it over the next few days and keep you posted on the impact of this two part core update. Learn more in the story below.

Also Google launched more regex control in Search Console, Google Ads will allow cryptocurrency ads, did you know Duplex has its on GoogleBot and much more. Check out the stories below and let me know what you think.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google June 2021 Core Update Is Live - So Far, We Are Not Noticing Much
    The time has come - Google has finally released another broad core update - this one is named the June 2021 Core Update. This update started rolling out yesterday, June 2, 2021 and it came just about six months after the last core update, which was the December 2020 core update. So far, this update doesn't seem to have made a big impact - so far.
  • Google To Allow Cryptocurrency Ads Starting August 3rd
    Google announced that beginning on August 3, 2021 it will allow advertisers to use Google Ads to promote their Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Wallets in the United States. To do so, you need to be a registered financial company, comply with laws and comply with the other Google Ads policies.
  • Google Search Console Regular Expressions Gets Exclusions Support
    Google launched the ability to use regular expressions to do advanced filtering in Google Search Console in April. But what was not supported was the ability to use regular expressions to exclude patterns in your filters. Google added support for negative matching using regular expressions in the performance reports yesterday.
  • Google Search Tests Learn More Instead Of People Also Ask
    Valentin Pletzer noticed that Google has been testing replacing the "people also ask" header on the search feature with a "learn more" header. I shared his screenshot he shared on Twitter below. At the same time, I have been hearing reports that Google may be showing the people also ask box less often, maybe it is related to this test or maybe not?
  • Google Supports Six New Math Solver Problem Types Rich Results
    Google has added six new supported math solver rich result problem types to its support documentation. The new types are arithmetic, eigenvalue, eigenvector, limit, statistics and system of equations. There are now 49 problem types supported in the math solver markup.
  • DuplexWeb-Google - GoogleBot Crawler For Duplex / Google Assistant
    Google added a support document for the web crawler Google uses for Duplex, its Google Assistant voice features that can have conversations with people. The bot's useragent is named DuplexWeb-Google and is now part of the modern set of GoogleBot crawlers.
  • Web Structure In Google Lobby
    Here is a photo from the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. There is this web structure dividing this eating area from the lobby. A web structure in the GooglePle

