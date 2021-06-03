Google To Allow Cryptocurrency Ads Starting August 3rd

Google announced that beginning on August 3, 2021 it will allow advertisers to use Google Ads to promote their Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Wallets in the United States. To do so, you need to be a registered financial company, comply with laws and comply with the other Google Ads policies. There is a lot of buzz on this news, as you would imagine.

Google said "Beginning August 3, advertisers offering Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Wallets targeting the United States may advertise those products and services when they meet the following requirements and are certified by Google. To be certified by Google, advertisers will need to:"

Be duly registered with (a) FinCEN as a Money Services Business and with at least one state as a money transmitter; or (b) a federal or state chartered bank entity.

Comply with relevant legal requirements, including any local legal requirements, whether at a state or federal level.

Ensure their ads and landing pages comply with all Google Ads policies

Advertisers must request new Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Wallets certification with Google when the application form is published on July 8, 2021. Any certifications prior to that date will not be accepted.

Google also gave examples of ads that are not allowed:

(1) Ads for initial coin offerings, DeFi trading protocols, or otherwise promoting the purchase, sale, or trade of cryptocurrencies or related products. For example, ICO pre-sales or public offerings, cryptocurrency loans, initial DEX offerings, token liquidity pools, celebrity cryptocurrency endorsements, unhosted wallets, unregulated DApps.

(2) Ad destinations that aggregate or compare issuers of cryptocurrencies or related products. For example, Cryptocurrency trading signals, cryptocurrency investment advice, aggregators or affiliate sites containing related content or broker reviews.

