Daily Search Forum Recap: June 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We have dug through a lot of the SEO forums and social media posts and highlighted how some were impacted by the Google May 2022 core update. The Google News performance report in Google Search Console had some logging issues for 2 weeks or so. Google Business Profiles had a bug that removed the ability to edit products, it was just a bug. Google is testing knowledge panels without a box. Google has suspending job training rich results completely.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- The SEO Impact Of The Google May 2022 Broad Core Update
Last week, on May 26th, Google released the long awaited Google May 2022 core update. The update really kicked into high gear quickly, with a ton of volatility noticed within 24-hours after it was formally launched.
- Google News Performance Report Reporting Issue (May 12 - May 26)
Google Search Console has yet another reporting bug, this one is with the Google News performance report. The data between May 12, 2022 and May 26, 2022 may show a drop due to a logging error. Google said there was no real drop in Google Search even if the reports showed one.
- Google Business Profiles Bug Temporarily Drops Product Management Features For Merchant Center
The folks at WhiteSpark showed screenshots of Google Business Profile limiting the control you have over your product listings within your local panel. They showed how "businesses can no longer edit existing Products on their Google Business Profiles and can only add new Products through Merchant Center." Google later on in the day reverted this change.
- Google Tests Knowledge Panel Without A Box Border
Google is testing a user interface where it does not surround a knowledge panel completely with a box. Instead, there is just this vertical divider line in the desktop results.
- Google Suspends Job Training Rich Results
Google has officially suspended (pun intended) the job training rich results, this is something Google did by accident in January 2021 but now it is official. Google said they "ultimately found that it wasn't useful for the ecosystem at scale."
- String Quartet Plays At Think Partner Summit At Google Dublin
Here are some photos from the Avoca String Quartet when they were invited to play at the Google Dublin office recently for the Think Partner Summit.
Other Great Search Threads:
- There are great SEOs in many places around the world. The beauty of the web is that you as a person can have a global effect regardless of where you're physically located. That said, John Mueller on Twitter
- Do frequent Google updates demotivate you as a blogger?, BlackHatWorld
- [AMA] I know you probably hate me, but some people were interested so... I'm one of the guys who make these PAA question/answer spam sites. Ask me anything, Reddit
- Ads are going to be quite confusing. There already are "Apple Search Ads" (App store ads). Updates there:, Rob P on Twitter
- Average response time of 1.5 seconds is pretty high. Most sites I see are in the 100-200ms range., John Mueller on Twitter
- Here's an interesting insight from my image thumbnails research/blog I'm working on. Google has a limit to how many image "grid" thumbnails that can appear on a SERP: the answer is 4. The entire page can however be filled wi, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- We don't crawl all of the web, so I'm guessing / hoping that over the course of 20+ years, folks have worked on finding ways to focus the crawling on things that matter. The doc on "crawl budg, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google drops support for job training structured data
- NP Digital acquires keyword research tool AnswerThePublic
- Google Search Console reporting issue with News performance report
- Google’s May 2022 core update impact was mixed, but it touched down fast and seemed very large
Other Great Search Stories:
