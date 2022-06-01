Daily Search Forum Recap: June 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We have dug through a lot of the SEO forums and social media posts and highlighted how some were impacted by the Google May 2022 core update. The Google News performance report in Google Search Console had some logging issues for 2 weeks or so. Google Business Profiles had a bug that removed the ability to edit products, it was just a bug. Google is testing knowledge panels without a box. Google has suspending job training rich results completely.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Apple’s Safari browser now has more than 1 billion users, Atlas VPN

Other Search

Twitter preps notifications for tweets matching search term, 9to5Google

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.