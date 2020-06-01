Daily Search Forum Recap: June 1, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Can Use Historic Data For Ranking Your Site In Search
John Mueller of Google confirmed on Friday's webmaster hangout video that Google does and can use historic or legacy data about your web site for ranking purposes. He gave a few examples of how Google uses it; your links over time, the adult SafeSearch filter and some of Google's quality algorithms.
- Bing Won't Rule Out Meta Keywords Tag Forever
In 2011, Bing said they do use the meta keywords tag. In 2014, Bing said the meta keywords tag was "dead in terms of SEO value." Now, Bing won't say if it is being used or not being used now or in the future.
- Vlog #69: Sarah Teach - Heartfelt SEO & Conscious Capitalism in SEO
Sarah Teach is an SEO at The Motley Fool, she specifically works on the evergreen content at the publication. She has an interesting story...
- Google Featured Snippet Local One Pack
Andy Simpson shared a screen shot on Twitter of a featured snippet on Google but is also mixed as a local one pack. The search query was [med mal lawyer washington dc] and this is what this featured snippet local one pack looks like.
- Google: URL Parameters Tool Is Not A Replacement For Robots.txt
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that using the URL parameter tool is no replacement for using a robots.txt file for blocking content. John was asked "how reliable is it" when setting "crawl no urls" of a certain type of URL pattern. John said "it's not a replacement for the robots.txt -- if you need to be sure that something's not crawled, then block it properly."
- Google Tests Blue Snippet Headers
It looks like Google is testing blue snippet headers in the mobile results. I believe this is an ongoing limited test but I figured I'd share it. Here are screen shots from Valentin Pletzer on Twitter of this in action.
- John Mueller's COVID Haircut
Looks like John Mueller of Google got a bit of a haircut while in stay-at-home mode. You can see from his video this past Friday that he shaved his head. I don't see that he mentioned exactly why bu
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- We’ve prepared a special edition of Google Academy on Air. Join us on June 4 for Navigating the Road Ahead, where we'll discuss how businesses can adapt their marketing strategies in the wake of COVID-19. https://t.co/2F1tFNN, Google Ads on Twitter
- If someone unskilled and with no/limited SEO tries to migrate a site, often they don't realize that they are missing key steps. After Google has finished reprocessing a site move, many developers and site desingers realize t, Jeannie Hill on Twitter
- Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice. For thos, Sundar Pichai on Twitter
- In these cases the scraper is ranking below the original though. If that's your content, I'd suggest looking into the DMCA process to see if that's applicable., John Mueller on Twitter
- June 2020 AdSense Earnings and Observations, WebmasterWorld
- Snippet still showing on search, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 3 questions SMBs should ask to maximize their COVID-19 Google Ads credit
- Has your opinion about attending conferences changed? Take our survey
- SEOs and developers: Why they’re better together [Video]
- SEL 20200528
- Nearly two-thirds of online publishers saw lower CPMs in early May
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 12 Ways For Using UTM Parameters to Track Website, Content, & Campaign Performance, Databox Blog
- Google's federated analytics method could analyze end user data without invading privacy, VentureBeat
- Google Analytics UserID Views and Visitor Back Stitching, Analytics Ninja
- Scalable Analytics Team Structures, PPC Hero
Industry & Business
- A YouTube mystery - Google’s removal of anti-Beijing comments raises politica, The Economist
- Google Rescinds Offers to Thousands of Contract Workers, New York Times
- A fact-based discussion about news online, Official Google Australia Blog
- How Google alums are helping families with distance learning, CNBC
Links & Content Marketing
- Jumpshot Keyword Data Update: Ahrefs Data, Bill Hartzer
- The Basics of Link Profile Analysis, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Earwear and Wristbands Drive First Quarter Growth in the Worldwide Wearables Market, Says IDC, IDC
- Google delays next week's Android 11 Beta release, 9to5Google
- New Assistant Routines missing 'Home control' actions, 9to5Google
- JavaScript SEO Office Hours Notes: May 20th 2020, DeepCrawl
SEO
- Buck Up, Even Google Screws Up Technical SEO, Local SEO Guide
- Relying on SEO in Uncertain Times, Search Metrics
- The Page Experience Ranking Factor: How To Improve Web Vitals For Better SEO & UX, Botify
PPC
- Four reasons search advertising can help your business beat COVID-19, Microsoft Advertising
- Click Share vs Impression Share - Which One?, PPC Hero
- Four reasons search advertising can help your business beat COVID-19, Microsoft Advertising
- Partner program updates & Partner Summit recap, Microsoft Advertising
- When do you expect to see results from your digital campaign in Paid & SEO and what influences time frames?, Koozai
- Take the Survey: How has COVID-19 impacted your paid media?, PPC Hero