Daily Search Forum Recap: June 1, 2020

Jun 1, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Can Use Historic Data For Ranking Your Site In Search
    John Mueller of Google confirmed on Friday's webmaster hangout video that Google does and can use historic or legacy data about your web site for ranking purposes. He gave a few examples of how Google uses it; your links over time, the adult SafeSearch filter and some of Google's quality algorithms.
  • Bing Won't Rule Out Meta Keywords Tag Forever
    In 2011, Bing said they do use the meta keywords tag. In 2014, Bing said the meta keywords tag was "dead in terms of SEO value." Now, Bing won't say if it is being used or not being used now or in the future.
  • Vlog #69: Sarah Teach - Heartfelt SEO & Conscious Capitalism in SEO
    Sarah Teach is an SEO at The Motley Fool, she specifically works on the evergreen content at the publication. She has an interesting story...
  • Google Featured Snippet Local One Pack
    Andy Simpson shared a screen shot on Twitter of a featured snippet on Google but is also mixed as a local one pack. The search query was [med mal lawyer washington dc] and this is what this featured snippet local one pack looks like.
  • Google: URL Parameters Tool Is Not A Replacement For Robots.txt
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that using the URL parameter tool is no replacement for using a robots.txt file for blocking content. John was asked "how reliable is it" when setting "crawl no urls" of a certain type of URL pattern. John said "it's not a replacement for the robots.txt -- if you need to be sure that something's not crawled, then block it properly."
  • Google Tests Blue Snippet Headers
    It looks like Google is testing blue snippet headers in the mobile results. I believe this is an ongoing limited test but I figured I'd share it. Here are screen shots from Valentin Pletzer on Twitter of this in action.
  • John Mueller's COVID Haircut
    Looks like John Mueller of Google got a bit of a haircut while in stay-at-home mode. You can see from his video this past Friday that he shaved his head. I don't see that he mentioned exactly why bu

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Previous story: Vlog #69: Sarah Teach - Heartfelt SEO & Conscious Capitalism in SEO
 
blog comments powered by Disqus