Bing Won't Rule Out Meta Keywords Tag Forever

Jun 1, 2020
In 2011, Bing said they do use the meta keywords tag. In 2014, Bing said the meta keywords tag was "dead in terms of SEO value." Now, Bing won't say if it is being used or not being used now or in the future. Just to be clear, Google does not use it for search and stopped using it for Google News some time ago.

Christi Olson from Bing said it is dead for Bing still. She said "we exclude it and ignore it."

But then Frédéric Dubut from Bing did not want to say forever. He said "The reason why I won't answer categorically yes or no is that signals are very dynamic. It's the web, things change all the time. A signal that's a good predictor of quality today may become a good predictor of spam tomorrow if it's getting heavily exploited by spammers."

Bill Slawski posted a fun poll asking if you still use meta keywords tags on pages you optimize? Most do not.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

