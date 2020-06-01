Bing Won't Rule Out Meta Keywords Tag Forever

In 2011, Bing said they do use the meta keywords tag. In 2014, Bing said the meta keywords tag was "dead in terms of SEO value." Now, Bing won't say if it is being used or not being used now or in the future. Just to be clear, Google does not use it for search and stopped using it for Google News some time ago.

Christi Olson from Bing said it is dead for Bing still. She said "we exclude it and ignore it."

The meta keyword tag is dead in terms of SEO value for @BingWMC. We exclude it and ignore it. @CoperniX @facan — Christi Olson (@ChristiJOlson) May 29, 2020

But then Frédéric Dubut from Bing did not want to say forever. He said "The reason why I won't answer categorically yes or no is that signals are very dynamic. It's the web, things change all the time. A signal that's a good predictor of quality today may become a good predictor of spam tomorrow if it's getting heavily exploited by spammers."

The reason why I won't answer categorically yes or no is that signals are very dynamic. It's the web, things change all the time. A signal that's a good predictor of quality today may become a good predictor of spam tomorrow if it's getting heavily exploited by spammers. — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) May 29, 2020

Bill Slawski posted a fun poll asking if you still use meta keywords tags on pages you optimize? Most do not.

Do you still use meta keywords tags on pages you optimize? — Bill Slawski ⚓ (@bill_slawski) May 29, 2020

