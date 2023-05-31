Daily Search Forum Recap: May 31, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is reporting some sites as being crawled by desktop indexing when they are really on mobile indexing, a Search Console fix is coming for that. Bing Webmaster Tools is almost ready to launch its Bing Chat reporting, we have a bit of a tease on this. Bing Chat got better sports scores and a new Android home widget. Bing's CEO said Google Bard uses a much smaller model, which is why it is faster. Google added .ai domains to the generic top level domain list for Google Search.

