Daily Search Forum Recap: May 31, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is reporting some sites as being crawled by desktop indexing when they are really on mobile indexing, a Search Console fix is coming for that. Bing Webmaster Tools is almost ready to launch its Bing Chat reporting, we have a bit of a tease on this. Bing Chat got better sports scores and a new Android home widget. Bing's CEO said Google Bard uses a much smaller model, which is why it is faster. Google added .ai domains to the generic top level domain list for Google Search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Reporting Some Mobile Indexing As Desktop Indexing
    Google has a bug in Google Search Console where it reported some sites being indexed using mobile indexing as being indexed using desktop indexing. I am sure we all have sites that are "mobile friendly" and also show that Google is indexing it using the desktop crawler, when they should be using the mobile crawler and this is why.
  • Bing Teases Bing Chat Webmaster Tools Reporting - It's Almost Ready
    Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing posted a tease on Twitter of the heavily anticipated upgrade to Bing Webmaster Tools. We are expecting Bing Chat reporting, so we can see impressions and clicks directly from Bing Chat to our sites, like Bing shows us from Bing Search.
  • Google Search Console Insights Upgrade Adds Insights For Sites Not Associated With Google Analytics
    Google announced that Search Console Insights, where the property is not associated with a Google Analytics property, was upgraded to show more insights. Specifically new content performance insights, such as your site's most popular and trending content on Search.
  • Bing CEO: Google Bard Uses A Much Smaller Model Than Bing Chat
    Mikhail Parakhin, the current CEO of Bing at Microsoft and former CTO at Yandex said that Google Bard uses a "much smaller model" than Bing Chat. This came after someone complimented Bard for its speed over Bing Chat.
  • Bing Chat Sports Grounding & Android Widget
    Bing Chat is now better at answering sports-related questions with new sports grounding and it also now has an Android search widget. Bing also announced other changes to Bing Chat over the weekend.
  • Google Search Treats .AI ccTLD As gTLD (Domains)
    Google has updated its help document to add the .ai generic country code top level domain (ccTLD) to the the list of domains it treats as generic top level domain (gTLDs).
  • Record Lobby At Google
    If I had to name this area in this Google office, I would name this a record lobby. I mean, it looks like a recording area. A lot of circular and rounded objects and styles. I spotted this on Insta

