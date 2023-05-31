Daily Search Forum Recap: May 31, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is reporting some sites as being crawled by desktop indexing when they are really on mobile indexing, a Search Console fix is coming for that. Bing Webmaster Tools is almost ready to launch its Bing Chat reporting, we have a bit of a tease on this. Bing Chat got better sports scores and a new Android home widget. Bing's CEO said Google Bard uses a much smaller model, which is why it is faster. Google added .ai domains to the generic top level domain list for Google Search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Reporting Some Mobile Indexing As Desktop Indexing
Google has a bug in Google Search Console where it reported some sites being indexed using mobile indexing as being indexed using desktop indexing. I am sure we all have sites that are "mobile friendly" and also show that Google is indexing it using the desktop crawler, when they should be using the mobile crawler and this is why.
- Bing Teases Bing Chat Webmaster Tools Reporting - It's Almost Ready
Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing posted a tease on Twitter of the heavily anticipated upgrade to Bing Webmaster Tools. We are expecting Bing Chat reporting, so we can see impressions and clicks directly from Bing Chat to our sites, like Bing shows us from Bing Search.
- Google Search Console Insights Upgrade Adds Insights For Sites Not Associated With Google Analytics
Google announced that Search Console Insights, where the property is not associated with a Google Analytics property, was upgraded to show more insights. Specifically new content performance insights, such as your site's most popular and trending content on Search.
- Bing CEO: Google Bard Uses A Much Smaller Model Than Bing Chat
Mikhail Parakhin, the current CEO of Bing at Microsoft and former CTO at Yandex said that Google Bard uses a "much smaller model" than Bing Chat. This came after someone complimented Bard for its speed over Bing Chat.
- Bing Chat Sports Grounding & Android Widget
Bing Chat is now better at answering sports-related questions with new sports grounding and it also now has an Android search widget. Bing also announced other changes to Bing Chat over the weekend.
- Google Search Treats .AI ccTLD As gTLD (Domains)
Google has updated its help document to add the .ai generic country code top level domain (ccTLD) to the the list of domains it treats as generic top level domain (gTLDs).
- Record Lobby At Google
If I had to name this area in this Google office, I would name this a record lobby. I mean, it looks like a recording area. A lot of circular and rounded objects and styles. I spotted this on Insta
Other Great Search Threads:
- There is no percentage., John Mueller on Twitter
- Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe decide based on your long term plans., John Mueller on Twitter
- (I don't see a redirect there, fwiw) The ideal way to handle 404 pages with JS apps that don't serve a 404 status code is to have a clear "page not found" text on the page for users, and to use the noindex robots meta tag to prevent indexing for search en, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google Ads News: This summer, you'll be able to leverage your #GAds account with gBraid, a cool URL parameter that lets you measure the impact of your Search, Shopping, Display, and Performance Max deep-link ads on iOS 14, Kasim Aslam on Twitter
- RIP Firebase Dynamic Links. When Google deprecated the https://t.co/4tXdNWwq7a URL shortener service, they pushed everyone to Firebase Dynamic Links., Charles Farina on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Bing Chat gains Android home widget and improved sports scores
- Google Search Console shows the wrong mobile indexing status for some sites
- How to use GA4 to optimize your digital marketing strategy
- Google Search Console performance report delayed but Google will fix the issue
- Is your YouTube Channel a brand video graveyard? How to revive it
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Audit Your Google Analytics 4 (GA4) Account [Free Looker Studio Dashboard], Kick Point Playbook
Industry & Business
- Google Offloads Whopping 1.4M Sq. Ft. of Office Space in the Bay Area, Hoodline
- Microsoft Revises Bing Cookie Policy in France, GovInfoSecurity
- OpenAI isn’t doing enough to make ChatGPT’s limitations clear, The Verge
- OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk, TechCrunch
Links & Content Marketing
- 20+ Blogging Tools to Improve Your Workflow, Ahrefs
- Blog Structure - How To Structure The Perfect Blog Post, Keyword Insights
- How to build links with HARO | Aaron Anderson, Wix SEO Hub
- How to Create Successful Long-Form Content for Your Blog, LoudGrowth
- Mnemonic Content Strategy Framework Can Spark Conversations, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Confirms Donating to Charities for Reviews is Against Guidelines, Sterling Sky Inc
- How to Optimize your Bing Listing, BrightLocal
Mobile & Voice
- Amazon is discontinuing Alexa’s celebrity voices, even if you paid for them, The Verge
- Pixel Watch 2 specs: Major battery life boost, Snapdragon chip, 9to5Google
- Prepare to be blinded by Apple's bright headset screens, AppleInsider
- Google discontinued support for the first-generation Chromecast, XDA Developers
SEO
- Google SGE: Meet the New Pack, Near Media
- Google updates and image SEO: What you should know, Oncrawl
- How will chat GPT affect the future of SEO?, Rank Ranger
- What is competitive analysis for news SEO?, WTF is SEO?
PPC
- A Compelling Case for the Controlled Keyword for Smaller Budgets, ZATO Marketing
- How Will ChatGPT & AI Impact PPC? 6 Expert Predictions, WordStream
Other Search
- Our 5 Doodle for Google Finalists share their stories of gratitude, Google Blog
- Q&A: You asked on Linkedin, we answered in here, Search Off the Record
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.