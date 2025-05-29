Daily Search Forum Recap: May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility is heating up this morning - are you noticing anything big? Google updated when it shows the questions and answers section in Google local panels. Google Ads can show ads above/below or within AI Overviews but not both. Google Ads now allows melatonin outside the US and Canada. Google Search is testing light background colors on hover. Bing is testing alternatives for the related searches.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up May 29th
    Google Search ranking and results have experienced increased volatility over the past 24 hours or so - the search results are heating up. I am noticing an uptick in SEO chatter within the industry and also some of the tools are showing increased search ranking volatility.
  • Google Updates When Local Questions & Answers Display
    For the past several months, we've been seeing signs that the Google Maps and local questions and answers feature is being phased out. Well, it seems like it is not going away but rather changed when it does and does not show.
  • Google: Ads Can Show Above/Below or Within AI Overviews But Not Both At Same Time
    Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed on X that ads can show above/below the AI Overviews or within the AI Overviews but not in both positions at the same time. She wrote, "Your ad could trigger to show either above/below AIO or within AIO, but not both at this time."
  • Google Ads To Allow Melatonin Ads Beyond US & Canada
    Google is updating its Unapproved Substances section of the Healthcare and Medicines policy in June to allow the promotion and serving ads for Melatonin. This is currently allowed in the U.S. and Canada, but will now be allowed beyond.
  • Google Search Results Light Background Shadow Color On Hover
    Google is testing another search results snippet hover effect. This one will color the background a light gray shadow like color. We've seen variations of this before (see articles below).
  • Bing Tests Related Searches Alternative Texts
    Microsoft is testing using alternative names and titles for the related searches section within the Bing Search results. I was able to trigger four alternatives to the normal related searches header.
  • Google London Indoor Red Bus
    Here is a photo from inside the Google London office of a red bus has the Google logo on it and says "55 via Hackney."

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up May 29th

May 29, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Maps

Google Updates When Local Questions & Answers Display

May 29, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google: Ads Can Show Above/Below or Within AI Overviews But Not Both At Same Time

May 29, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Allow Melatonin Ads Beyond US & Canada

May 29, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Results Light Background Shadow Color On Hover

May 29, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up May 29th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.