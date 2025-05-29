Daily Search Forum Recap: May 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search ranking volatility is heating up this morning - are you noticing anything big? Google updated when it shows the questions and answers section in Google local panels. Google Ads can show ads above/below or within AI Overviews but not both. Google Ads now allows melatonin outside the US and Canada. Google Search is testing light background colors on hover. Bing is testing alternatives for the related searches.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up May 29th
Google Search ranking and results have experienced increased volatility over the past 24 hours or so - the search results are heating up. I am noticing an uptick in SEO chatter within the industry and also some of the tools are showing increased search ranking volatility.
-
Google Updates When Local Questions & Answers Display
For the past several months, we've been seeing signs that the Google Maps and local questions and answers feature is being phased out. Well, it seems like it is not going away but rather changed when it does and does not show.
-
Google: Ads Can Show Above/Below or Within AI Overviews But Not Both At Same Time
Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed on X that ads can show above/below the AI Overviews or within the AI Overviews but not in both positions at the same time. She wrote, "Your ad could trigger to show either above/below AIO or within AIO, but not both at this time."
-
Google Ads To Allow Melatonin Ads Beyond US & Canada
Google is updating its Unapproved Substances section of the Healthcare and Medicines policy in June to allow the promotion and serving ads for Melatonin. This is currently allowed in the U.S. and Canada, but will now be allowed beyond.
-
Google Search Results Light Background Shadow Color On Hover
Google is testing another search results snippet hover effect. This one will color the background a light gray shadow like color. We've seen variations of this before (see articles below).
-
Bing Tests Related Searches Alternative Texts
Microsoft is testing using alternative names and titles for the related searches section within the Bing Search results. I was able to trigger four alternatives to the normal related searches header.
-
Google London Indoor Red Bus
Here is a photo from inside the Google London office of a red bus has the Google logo on it and says "55 via Hackney."
