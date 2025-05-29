Microsoft is testing using alternative names and titles for the related searches section within the Bing Search results. I was able to trigger four alternatives to the normal related searches header and others spotted an additional two alternartives.
The normal one is "Related searches for" and looks like this:
Here are the four alternatives:
Get detailed results:
Get more results about:
What other people are searching:
What others are searching for:
Here is another one - Take a deep dive - which I was unable to replicate:
🆕 Bing testing Take deep dive "x" search refinement.— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 21, 2025
➡️ Usually we see People also search for and related searches.
🧵 pic.twitter.com/8B3GgcR8v7
Take a closer look:
Bing test: new search refinement methods – take a closer look@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/hD0LtvpZM5— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) May 21, 2025
Hat tip to @shemiadhikarath, SachuPatel53124 and @b4k_khushal for noticing one of these which sent me down this rabbit hole...
Forum discussion at X.