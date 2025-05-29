Microsoft is testing using alternative names and titles for the related searches section within the Bing Search results. I was able to trigger four alternatives to the normal related searches header and others spotted an additional two alternartives.

The normal one is "Related searches for" and looks like this:

Here are the four alternatives:

Get detailed results:

Get more results about:

What other people are searching:

What others are searching for:

Here is another one - Take a deep dive - which I was unable to replicate:

➡️ Usually we see People also search for and related searches.



Take a closer look:

