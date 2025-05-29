Bing Tests Related Searches Alternative Texts

Microsoft is testing using alternative names and titles for the related searches section within the Bing Search results. I was able to trigger four alternatives to the normal related searches header and others spotted an additional two alternartives.

The normal one is "Related searches for" and looks like this:

Related Searches For Bing

Here are the four alternatives:

Get detailed results:

Get Detailed Results About Bing

Get more results about:

Get More Results About Bing

What other people are searching:

What Other People Are Searching For Bing

What others are searching for:

What Others Are Searching For Bing

Here is another one - Take a deep dive - which I was unable to replicate:

Take a closer look:

Hat tip to @shemiadhikarath, SachuPatel53124 and @b4k_khushal for noticing one of these which sent me down this rabbit hole...

Forum discussion at X.

 

