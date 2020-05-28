Daily Search Forum Recap: May 28, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Submitting Search Pages To Google Makes It Crawling & Indexing Harder

Google's John Mueller said that if you submit all your search pages, i.e. search results, tags, categories (I guess), to Google, it will make "crawling & indexing significantly harder for large sites." He said this on Twitter the other day, adding "this is where smaller sites can prioritize much better than larger ones can."

Ten months ago, Google Image Search added a swipe up feature where it loads the web page the image is hosted on. Malte Ubl from Google said yesterday that this feature has proven to be great for site owners. He said it leads better click through rates from Google Image Search and more traffic to your site.

I got a few reports yesterday early evening that Google again was having issues indexing new content. I quickly did some site commands restricted by hour on sites like the Wall Street Journal, CNN and other sites that publish content all the time and Google was indeed not showing fresh content from those sites when I looked.

If you search for drug rehab, addiction help and similar queries in Google search, Google in the US will now show you a big box for the SAMHSA National Helpline. This box obviously aims to give help to searchers in need, now. But for those in the business of addition and rehab, this will push down their ads and organic results.

Yesterday we saw Google Search Console replace the speed report with a core web vitals report. Now, the PageSpeed Insights report also was updated to show the core web vitals report and data. Any core web vitals metrics show a blue label or badge next to it.

I do not think this is a real Google chef or cook, it might be, but it is someone who is in a Google chef hat and apron cooking from home. Anda Damisa posted this of himself on Instagram and wrote

Learn more about anxiety with a self-assessment on Search, Google Blog

