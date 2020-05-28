Daily Search Forum Recap: May 28, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Google: Submitting Search Pages To Google Makes It Crawling & Indexing Harder
Google's John Mueller said that if you submit all your search pages, i.e. search results, tags, categories (I guess), to Google, it will make "crawling & indexing significantly harder for large sites." He said this on Twitter the other day, adding "this is where smaller sites can prioritize much better than larger ones can."
- Google: Image Search Swipe Up Feature Increases Your Site Traffic
Ten months ago, Google Image Search added a swipe up feature where it loads the web page the image is hosted on. Malte Ubl from Google said yesterday that this feature has proven to be great for site owners. He said it leads better click through rates from Google Image Search and more traffic to your site.
- Google Seemed To Have Had More Indexing Issues Last Night
I got a few reports yesterday early evening that Google again was having issues indexing new content. I quickly did some site commands restricted by hour on sites like the Wall Street Journal, CNN and other sites that publish content all the time and Google was indeed not showing fresh content from those sites when I looked.
- Google SAMHSA National Hotline Box For Rehab & Addiction Queries
If you search for drug rehab, addiction help and similar queries in Google search, Google in the US will now show you a big box for the SAMHSA National Helpline. This box obviously aims to give help to searchers in need, now. But for those in the business of addition and rehab, this will push down their ads and organic results.
- Google PageSpeed Insights Now Has Core Web Vitals Metrics
Yesterday we saw Google Search Console replace the speed report with a core web vitals report. Now, the PageSpeed Insights report also was updated to show the core web vitals report and data. Any core web vitals metrics show a blue label or badge next to it.
- Google Chef Cooking From Home
I do not think this is a real Google chef or cook, it might be, but it is someone who is in a Google chef hat and apron cooking from home. Anda Damisa posted this of himself on Instagram and wrote
- @Zenexer Just heard from the Image Search team that this is an oversight and they'll add the feature! Sorry about that and thanks for the report!, Malte Ubl on Twitter
- As businesses pivot their operations during COVID-19, we’re here to help. Learn about a few new tools we’ve introduced for businesses to get support, adjust operations, and update customers → https://t.co/oQpc7Kt, Google My Business on Twitter
- Gartner: Worldwide Device Shipments Down 14pct, WebmasterWorld
- Not sure I've seen anything like this before.... It's a Direct Answer that has an organic result, etc. tacked onto it.... When you click the expand button you go to a new SERP that shows an Knowledge Panel for the entity., Mordy Oberstein on Twitter
- Correct :). Personally, if you're going to add UI elements to a site, I'd recommend making them usable (otherwise, what's the point of adding them?). However, what's usable will depend on you, John Mueller on Twitter
- It is honestly the first time I'm hearing of this feature. That said, providing suggestions makes perfect sense! I've seen so many different misspellings of Facebook being entered as Bing searches... B, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Dubut on Twitter
