Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AI Overviews tests an image carousel feature. Google is testing follow up in AI Mode versus Dive deeper in AI Mode from AI Overviews. Google doesn't want you to lump programmatic SEO with technical SEO. Bing is testing a sticky footer to show related searches. Bing has these travel stories in search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Bing Tests Sticky Footer With Related Searches
Microsoft is testing a sticky footer in the Bing Search results that show related searches. So the related searches section sticks to the footer, making these related searches way more in your face.
-
Google Technical SEO & Programmatic SEO Are Different
Google's John Mueller does not want you to lump programmatic SEO with technical SEO. He said they are different things and that while technical SEO "will definitely continue to be a thing," programmatic SEO is another story.
-
Google Tests AI Overviews Follow Up In AI Mode vs Dive Deeper in AI Mode
Google is testing replacing the "Dive deeper in AI Mode" button with "Follow up in AI Mode." This is the button you can sometimes see at the bottom of the AI Overview, after you expand the AI Overview within Google Search.
-
Bing Travel Stories
Bing added a new section to its search results named "travel stories." You can see them when you enter in a popular travel country or city, and then look on the right side of the page. The travel stories pull from Bing Travel.
-
Google AI Overviews With Image Carousel
Google AI Overviews can now show an image carousel that you can swipe through to go to images. I am not able to replicate this myself but it seems like when you click on the images, it takes you into Google Image Search.
-
Google Dome Structure Modeling
Here is that Google dome structure at the Google Bay View office. It seems like some people use it to do modeling and photoshoots. There are more photos of this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Discover: Large card format with YouTube videos + Entire feed filled with large YouTube videos. #googlediscover Watch the video, Damien (andell) on X
- (1/2) Bing Copilot's Answer Panel on the SERP now includes related searches., Shameem Adhikarath on X
- Bing has updated the trending icon to appear at the beginning of the keyword, Sachin Patel on X
- Google Maps is soon available as Demand Gen Inventory. This update was missed by many at the GML 2025., Thomas Eccel on LinkedIn
- I'm doing a podcast with @sundarpichai soon. Let me know if you have any questions / topic suggestions. The rate of AI progress has been insane. It makes me excited for the future (even more than usual) and excited to chat with, Lex Fridman on X
- When AI Mode cites your business, there's a great chance Google is only linking to your Google Business Profile, not your homepage or any other page on your site. Sorry about that shiny website you built and your analytics, Lily Ray on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search Console to show AI Mode performance but you won’t be able to break it out
- The latest jobs in search marketing
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google IO + a Way Forward - Noah's thoughts on IO, The SEO Community
- I/O 2025 was Google at its best for this new era, 9to5Google
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Content Marketing 101: Strategies from Someone Who Lives It, Ahrefs
- The Publisher Survival Playbook: 11 Critical Actions for the AI-First Era!, NewzDash
- Should We Stop Creating Informational Content?, Moz
- Tips for building a content calendar (that works), Hallam
- What do SEOs Need to Know About Reactive PR?, Majestic SEO Podcast
Local & Maps
- This American State Has Just Launched a Full Paper Map, As Not Everybody Likes Google Maps, AutoEvolution
- This underhyped Google Maps feature is completely changing how I travel, Android Police
Mobile & Voice
- Google Home adds ‘Voice assistant experiments’ setting for Gemini, 9to5Google
- Google’s XR Glasses are the AI tech I’ve been waiting for, Yahoo
SEO
- Free SEO Checklist (Follow This and Google Will Love You), Exploding Topics
- Google AI Mode Optimization: I Analyzed My Website with Query Fan-Out Method - What Did I Learn?, Metehan
- Google Doesn't Owe You Anything, SEO dot co
- How to Track Your B2B SaaS Brand in AI Search Results: Complete Guide, Mihir Naik
- SEO for AI Mode, per Google, Practical Ecommerce
- SEO still matters for AI Search engines, ZipTie
- The Attention Economy: AI, Search, and the Future of Measurement | Duane Forrester, Advanced Web Ranking
- Google’s traditional search business is transforming for the AI era., Digiday
PPC
- 4 Favorite Tools for Keyword Research & Planning, JumpFly
- Google Ads Trick: When Competitors Bid on Your Name, Bitvero
Search Features
- Google’s AI Is Burying the Web Alive, NY Mag
- Trying out Gemini in Chrome leaves me wanting more, The Verge
- Google AI Mode & AI Overviews - What Small Business Website Owners Need To Know, Nikki Pilkington
- Search slips, Discover delivers in latest Google update, Digiday
Other Search
- People are asking ChatGPT for ‘harsh, honest’ beauty advice, Washington Post
- The Inner Workings of GPT’s file_search Tool, DEJAN
- First look at Google's new 'Images' tab: A Pinterest clone in the making (APK teardown), Android Authority
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.