Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews tests an image carousel feature. Google is testing follow up in AI Mode versus Dive deeper in AI Mode from AI Overviews. Google doesn't want you to lump programmatic SEO with technical SEO. Bing is testing a sticky footer to show related searches. Bing has these travel stories in search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Tests Sticky Footer With Related Searches
    Microsoft is testing a sticky footer in the Bing Search results that show related searches. So the related searches section sticks to the footer, making these related searches way more in your face.
  • Google Technical SEO & Programmatic SEO Are Different
    Google's John Mueller does not want you to lump programmatic SEO with technical SEO. He said they are different things and that while technical SEO "will definitely continue to be a thing," programmatic SEO is another story.
  • Google Tests AI Overviews Follow Up In AI Mode vs Dive Deeper in AI Mode
    Google is testing replacing the "Dive deeper in AI Mode" button with "Follow up in AI Mode." This is the button you can sometimes see at the bottom of the AI Overview, after you expand the AI Overview within Google Search.
  • Bing Travel Stories
    Bing added a new section to its search results named "travel stories." You can see them when you enter in a popular travel country or city, and then look on the right side of the page. The travel stories pull from Bing Travel.
  • Google AI Overviews With Image Carousel
    Google AI Overviews can now show an image carousel that you can swipe through to go to images. I am not able to replicate this myself but it seems like when you click on the images, it takes you into Google Image Search.
  • Google Dome Structure Modeling
    Here is that Google dome structure at the Google Bay View office. It seems like some people use it to do modeling and photoshoots. There are more photos of this on Instagram.

