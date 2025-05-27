Bing Travel Stories

Bing Travel Robot

Bing added a new section to its search results named "travel stories." You can see them when you enter in a popular travel country or city, and then look on the right side of the page. The travel stories pull from Bing Travel.

When clicked on, they take you into Bing Travel, into these vertical video formats. It looks like social media vertical videos, but I think most of these are autogenerated?

Here is a screenshot, this was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani, he posted on X - keep in mind, you can plug in cities like St. Louis, NYC and so on...

Bing Search Travel Stories

Forum discussion at X.

 

