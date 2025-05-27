Google is testing replacing the "Dive deeper in AI Mode" button with "Follow up in AI Mode." This is the button you can sometimes see at the bottom of the AI Overview, after you expand the AI Overview within Google Search.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted screenshots of it on X.

Here is the new "Follow up in AI Mode" button:

Here is what I see, the "Dive deeper in AI Mode" button:

I guess Google is testing which one works better to drive people into AI Mode...

Forum discussion at X.