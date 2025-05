Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's John Mueller does not want you to lump programmatic SEO with technical SEO. He said they are different things and that while technical SEO "will definitely continue to be a thing," programmatic SEO is another story.

John wrote in a Reddit thread, "I wouldn't group programmatic SEO together with technical SEO..."

The then explained that technical SEO is about making your content accessible to search engines. HE said, "Technical SEO - making great online "things" crawlable, indexable, understandable - will definitely continue to be a thing."

But then added that "There's no amount of "AI" that can understand and send users to a site that's inaccessible."

In fact, two years ago, John Mueller called programmatic SEO a banner for spam. In short, it is a cheap and fast way to make low quality content to be ranked in Google. I guess some of which would fall under the scaled content abuse policy?

That being said, John doesn't want us using the terms interchangeably.

