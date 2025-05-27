Google Technical SEO & Programmatic SEO Are Different

Google's John Mueller does not want you to lump programmatic SEO with technical SEO. He said they are different things and that while technical SEO "will definitely continue to be a thing," programmatic SEO is another story.

John wrote in a Reddit thread, "I wouldn't group programmatic SEO together with technical SEO..."

The then explained that technical SEO is about making your content accessible to search engines. HE said, "Technical SEO - making great online "things" crawlable, indexable, understandable - will definitely continue to be a thing."

But then added that "There's no amount of "AI" that can understand and send users to a site that's inaccessible."

In fact, two years ago, John Mueller called programmatic SEO a banner for spam. In short, it is a cheap and fast way to make low quality content to be ranked in Google. I guess some of which would fall under the scaled content abuse policy?

That being said, John doesn't want us using the terms interchangeably.

