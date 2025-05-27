Google's John Mueller does not want you to lump programmatic SEO with technical SEO. He said they are different things and that while technical SEO "will definitely continue to be a thing," programmatic SEO is another story.

John wrote in a Reddit thread, "I wouldn't group programmatic SEO together with technical SEO..."

The then explained that technical SEO is about making your content accessible to search engines. HE said, "Technical SEO - making great online "things" crawlable, indexable, understandable - will definitely continue to be a thing."

But then added that "There's no amount of "AI" that can understand and send users to a site that's inaccessible."

In fact, two years ago, John Mueller called programmatic SEO a banner for spam. In short, it is a cheap and fast way to make low quality content to be ranked in Google. I guess some of which would fall under the scaled content abuse policy?

That being said, John doesn't want us using the terms interchangeably.

Forum discussion at Reddit.