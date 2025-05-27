Google AI Overviews can now show an image carousel that you can swipe through to go to images. I am not able to replicate this myself but it seems like when you click on the images, it takes you into Google Image Search.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a video of it in action on X - here it is:

Here is what it looks like on mobile:

This makes me wonder if the image carousel was put into the AI Overview by accident? I am not sure, it just doesn't seem like it belongs in the AI Overview?

Forum discussion at X.