Google AI Overviews With Image Carousel

May 27, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Robot Hand Image Carousel Google Logo

Google AI Overviews can now show an image carousel that you can swipe through to go to images. I am not able to replicate this myself but it seems like when you click on the images, it takes you into Google Image Search.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a video of it in action on X - here it is:

Google Ai Overviews Images

Here is what it looks like on mobile:

Google Ai Overviews Images

This makes me wonder if the image carousel was put into the AI Overview by accident? I am not sure, it just doesn't seem like it belongs in the AI Overview?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Travel Stories

May 27, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Image Carousel

May 27, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2025

May 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Help Doc On Ads In AI Overviews & Experiences

May 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

SEO Complaints About Google's Live Broadcasting & Indexing API

May 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Lowers Customer Lists To 100 Visitors For Targeting On Search Campaigns

May 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Dome Structure Modeling
Next Story: Bing Travel Stories

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.