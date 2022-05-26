Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's May 2022 broad core update is now rolling out and the story below dives into what we're seeing early on with this update. Google Ads smart display campaign and optimized targeting changes are coming soon. Google Ads audience targeting and reporting features to Google Ads. Google AdSense search style ad extensions are updated. Alexa rank works on the backend still, even after it was decommissioned.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google May 2022 Broad Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now
Google Search has started to roll out the first broad core update of the year, the May 2022 broad core update. It started on May 25, 2022 at about 11:30am ET and will now roll out for the next couple of weeks.
- Google Ads Smart Display Campaign and Optimized Targeting Changes
Google posted in the Google Ads community forums about upcoming changes coming to Display Campaigns. Google said these changes are for simplifying campaign creation and management. Also Optimized targeting is now set as the default targeting method when you create new Display campaigns.
- Google Ads Adds New Audience Targeting & Reporting Features
Google Ads emailed some advertisers earlier this week about three new audience targeting and reporting features. Here is what is new:
- Alexa Rank Still Alive Despite Shutting Down
Despite Alexa.com formerly shutting down on May 1st and the web site saying it was retired, the backend APIs and tools seems to still work. Not that any of that matters for SEO but I found it interesting, nevertheless.
- Google AdSense Updates Search Style Ad Extensions
Google AdSense announced it is changing how some ad extension settings work for search styles for AdSense for Search. This change is happening on June 23, 2022.
- Google Massages Are Back In Business
Google offers its employees massages at the office, one of the many over the top perks that Google offers. Google shuts those down with COVID but now that Googlers are back in the office, it looks li
Other Great Search Threads:
- I do wish Google would make ‘people also ask’ relative to the country. In Ireland we do not have Walgreens, CVS or Walmart. A waste of space and bad UX! @searchliaison @JohnMu ‘printer ink near me’, Proximo Web Design on Twitter
- It's impossible to say without knowing the URLs, and even then, it's normal that not all pages are indexed. My recommendation would be not to focus on this one page, and instead to work to m, John Mueller on Twitter
- Redirects are a great way to deal with the change of a URL for a page. Use the technically correct one for your specific situation, and don't sweat it if you can't do so for technical reasons., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- More FAQ rich results being displayed in Google Search
- Google releases May 2022 broad core update
- Spotify, Meta update political ad offerings for 2022 election cycle
- How to audit your site’s backlink profile
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 6 Internet Marketing Metrics You Must Track (and How), Portent
- Protect Your Data by Dual-Tagging Your Site With Google Analytics 4 (GA4) Today, Adswerve
Industry & Business
- A New Beginning with Similarweb: How Our Customers Will Benefit, RankRanger
- Google Aims to Dominate E-Commerce and Amazon With New Leadership, Bloomberg
- Baidu’s Sales Beat Estimates as AI Push Offsets China Slowdown, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Fix Outdated Content To Boost Your SEO Results, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Does ‘Multisearch Near Me’ Signal a Visual Search Future?, Street Fight
- Google Maps Alternative Gets Huge Update With New Android Auto Features, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Exploring the Key Mobile Traffic Trends for 2022: Is the Pandemic Still Defining the State of Mobile Search?, Semrush
- Google’s folding phone has reportedly been delayed again, The Verge
SEO
PPC
- New Google Ads, AR Rising, What Tech Will Stick?, Near Media
- PromoteIQ integrates Microsoft AI to innovate in retail media, Microsoft Advertising
- The Ultimate Guide to Paid Marketing for B2B, PPC Hero
Other Search
- Deep Learning with Label Differential Privacy, Google AI Blog
- WordPress 6.0: A major release with major improvements, Yoast
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.