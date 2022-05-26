Google AdSense Updates Search Style Ad Extensions

Google AdSense announced it is changing how some ad extension settings work for search styles for AdSense for Search. This change is happening on June 23, 2022.

Search ads can also have extensions. Ad extensions provide additional information such as contact details, sitelinks, click-to-call buttons, etc. The ad extensions and extension settings available for search ads are described below.

Google said these changes are happening "to better align existing extension types as they evolve, and support new extension types as they're brought to search ads."

Google search style ad "Extension settings" changes include:

The "Advertiser images" extension will be renamed to "Visual formats".

The "Media links" extension will be removed.

The grouping of former "Media links" extension types into opt-out controls will be changed as detailed below:

Forum discussion at Twitter.