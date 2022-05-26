Google Ads Adds New Audience Targeting & Reporting Features

Google Ads emailed some advertisers earlier this week about three new audience targeting and reporting features. Here is what is new:

(1) You can now reuse your audiences across campaign types in Google Ads. Google said when building an audience for use in a campaign, you will notice that it will be saved for use again in the next time you run a new campaign. This feature has been in Performance Max and soon will also come to Discovery, Video Action and App campaigns.

(2) A new simplified view of your audience reporting is live, where Google Ads consolidates the detailed reporting across demographics, audience segments, and exclusions under a single "audience" tab. You can access this Audience tab on the left page navigation menu.

(3) Audience type name changes are live in your Google Ads audience reports and console. An example is that "audience types" are now referred to as "audience segments." Also "Remarketing" is now referred to as "your data."

Here is the email PPCGreg shared about this on Twitter, in which Ginny Marvin from Google responded saying "You may have seen the first two updates in some accounts. The ability to reuse audiences will be expanding to more campaign types in the coming months. And, you may be aware, but cross-account segment sharing from your manager account might be helpful."

Is any of this new? Still would love MCC level audiences (@adsliaison). #PPCChat pic.twitter.com/bRKWo37r3c — Greg (@PPCGreg) May 23, 2022

