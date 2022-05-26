Alexa Rank Still Alive Despite Shutting Down

Despite Alexa.com formerly shutting down on May 1st and the web site saying it was retired, the backend APIs and tools seems to still work. Not that any of that matters for SEO but I found it interesting, nevertheless.

As a reminder, Amazon announced it was shutting Alexa on May 1st and it did, if you go to Alexa.com you see this notice. "We retired Alexa.com on May 1, 2022, after more than two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more."

But if you try to access the backend APIs to see a URL's Alexa rank, it still seems to work. I verified this myself on some tools and they do return a score.

A WebmasterWorld thread spotted this, a user said:

I keep reading that Alexa stats were shut down on May 1st. YES the lookup tool on my website still works. This is a native tool that runs on my server and makes requests to my own AWS account. Still working just fine. So what is the deal, is this really dead, or is something else with the same name dead but this still works? Or is this officially dead and they're just waiting a short amount of time before they actually pull the plug?

So it might still be working for some - but like I said, why does it matter?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.