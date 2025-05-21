Daily Search Forum Recap: May 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google I/O was yesterday and I dug into all the big announcements in search including AI Mode rolling out in the US, new AI mode labs features like Deep Search, Live Search, complex analysis and charting, personalization, the agentic features and more. Google AI Overviews also expanded, which no one is surprised about. Also, seeing search ranking volatility heat up during I/O. I also had a one-on-one with a Google executive, where I ask some pointed questions. Google AI Overviews also tests hiding links and embedding author names. Google Business Profiles has a bug with its knowledge panel, sometimes.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google AI Mode Live In US: Tests Deep Search, Live Search, Personalization, Custom Charts, Shopping & Agentic
Google had a lot of news out of Google I/O, as you would expect. The big item, which we predicted, was that AI Mode is now available to all US searchers without having to opt into it within Search Labs. Plus, Google is testing a number of new features in AI mode including Deep Search, Live Search, personal context, custom charts, AI shopping and yes - Agentic features.
Google AI Overviews Expand Again & Lead To 10% Query Growth
Surprise, surprise, as I called it, Google is expanding AI Overviews into more regions. I mean, we saw this being leaked a couple of weeks ago, so it is not shocking news. But at I/O, Google said AI Overviews are "now available in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages, with support added for Arabic, Chinese, Malay, Urdu and more."
Google I/O 2025 Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up
Google Search seems to be super volatile today and yesterday, so I will call this the Google I/O 2025 Google unconfirmed update. I am seeing a spike in chatter within the SEO community along with many of the tools showing super heated volatility within the Google search results.
Google AI Overviews Tests Hidden Links
Google seems to be testing hiding the citations, link icons, for the AI Overviews default view. So when the AI Overview first loads in the Google Search results, the link icon is hidden.
Google Business Profiles Bug Hides Right Knowledge Panel
For the past few weeks or so, Google has a bug where the right side knowledge panel goes missing for business owners when you try to bring up your business listing in Google Search. This is not impacting everyone and it can be random but Google is supposedly aware of the issue and is fixing it.
Google AI Overviews With Author Names & Citations
Google seems to be testing showing author names and website citations in the AI Overviews. I am honestly not sure if this is new but Christian Kunz said it was and posted about it on his blog and on X.
Sergey Brin Surprise Appearance At Google I/O
Guess who stopped by to say hi at Google I/O? Yes, me but who that is not a surprise. Sergey Brin, one of the Google co-founders, stopped to talk on future of AI and its impact on our world topic at I/O.
Other Great Search Threads:
- … I’m back! and just in time for I/O tomorrow!, Nick Fox on X
- Google Discover on desktop for US users with a larger aspect ratio than Google Discover on desktop in New Zealand ... And Same feature as Google Discover on mobile with the recommendation request: "Is this a good recommendation for, Damien (andell) on X
- In this video, we can see that we can give a "review, rating" to a movie. We can see that this sends a rating directly to Google for the entity in the example, Damien (andell) on X
- Let me be very clear about the Helpful Content Update. When Google announced this update, THEY were the ones who went on record claiming that recovery is possible, and that sites could begin to regain traffic after making changes, Lily Ray on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Feedback:
