Daily Search Forum Recap: May 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google I/O was yesterday and I dug into all the big announcements in search including AI Mode rolling out in the US, new AI mode labs features like Deep Search, Live Search, complex analysis and charting, personalization, the agentic features and more. Google AI Overviews also expanded, which no one is surprised about. Also, seeing search ranking volatility heat up during I/O. I also had a one-on-one with a Google executive, where I ask some pointed questions. Google AI Overviews also tests hiding links and embedding author names. Google Business Profiles has a bug with its knowledge panel, sometimes.

